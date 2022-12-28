Read full article on original website
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
fox5dc.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was...
fox5dc.com
Food delivery biker says she was attacked on U Street
WASHINGTON - A food delivery driver was allegedly assaulted on Christmas Eve. D.C. police are now looking into the situation. Nicky VanDyke, 26, says as a biker here in the District, she’s had her run-ins with motorists — but this attack was by far the most extreme. "It...
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
Bay Net
One Injured After Serious Single Motor Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Ben Oaks Drive. The operator was reportedly trapped and semi-conscious. Upon arrival, crews found a single...
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
WTOP
1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
NBC Connecticut
Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.
An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WTOP
Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill
A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police. Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast,...
WTOP
Hundreds of tires found dumped in Anacostia Park
Police are investigating and environmentalists are crying foul after hundreds of tires were found dumped off D.C. Route 295 in a wooded section of Anacostia Park in Southeast. The tires were dumped along a stretch of the park that’s between East Capitol Street and where the CSX railroad tracks run under the highway. It’s not clear how long they’ve been there, or whether the tires were dumped all at once or over a period of time.
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
fox5dc.com
3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
Bonded pair of senior dogs in Virginia find furever home
The 12-year-old canine sisters Joey and Sophie with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) were adopted into their new family Wednesday.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police
A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
