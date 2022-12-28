Police are investigating and environmentalists are crying foul after hundreds of tires were found dumped off D.C. Route 295 in a wooded section of Anacostia Park in Southeast. The tires were dumped along a stretch of the park that’s between East Capitol Street and where the CSX railroad tracks run under the highway. It’s not clear how long they’ve been there, or whether the tires were dumped all at once or over a period of time.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO