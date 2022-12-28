ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

32-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Food delivery biker says she was attacked on U Street

WASHINGTON - A food delivery driver was allegedly assaulted on Christmas Eve. D.C. police are now looking into the situation. Nicky VanDyke, 26, says as a biker here in the District, she’s had her run-ins with motorists — but this attack was by far the most extreme. "It...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Connecticut

Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.

An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill

A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police. Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Hundreds of tires found dumped in Anacostia Park

Police are investigating and environmentalists are crying foul after hundreds of tires were found dumped off D.C. Route 295 in a wooded section of Anacostia Park in Southeast. The tires were dumped along a stretch of the park that’s between East Capitol Street and where the CSX railroad tracks run under the highway. It’s not clear how long they’ve been there, or whether the tires were dumped all at once or over a period of time.
WASHINGTON, DC
wmar2news

January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police

A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

