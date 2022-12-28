ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

RTI Game Predictions: Tennessee vs. Clemson

No. 6 Tennessee concludes its 2022 season Friday night against No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The Vols are 10-2 and could win 11 games for the first time since 2001 with a win over the Tigers. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly...
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Holds Off Clemson To Win Orange Bowl

Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) capped off its renaissance 2022 season with a convincing, 31-14, win over Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Vols defense took “bend-don’t-break” to a whole new level with their ability to hold Clemson scoreless in scoring opportunities while Joe Milton III and Tennessee’s offense did enough to earn a comfortable victory.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals expected uniform combination ahead of Orange Bowl

Tennessee released its uniform combination for the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers will be wearing the program’s signature orange jerseys with white pants. This will be a rare Orange Bowl matchup that features 2 programs that wear orange. Clemson traditionally wears orange for each home game and some road games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Dabo Swinney says Sheridan Jones could return to Clemson

FORT LAUDERDALE — Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Josh Heupel met the media on Thursday morning for a final time prior to Friday's Orange Bowl. Primary takeaways (from Swinney) are below. — On Sheridan Jones not practicing (in shorts) on Wednesday:. "He's been dealing with a hip flexor so...
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms

Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
NASHVILLE, TN
laurenscountysports.com

Raiders race past Ninety Six

GREENWOOD – Armond Flood’s Laurens High boys basketball team lined up its scoring balance on Tuesday, and the crucial result was an 84-49 demolition of Ninety Six in the 1st round of the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament at Emerald High School. All in scorebook alignment were Ty Johnson,...
NINETY SIX, SC
WYFF4.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

'It's like a nightmare': Apartment building deemed unsafe, leaving dozens of students without guarantee of shelter

CLEMSON, S.C. — Halfway through the school semester, more than 100 Clemson students have no idea if they'll have a safe place to live when they return for classes. Back in October, WYFF News 4 reported residents' concern after a carbon monoxide leak kept students outside until nearly 1 a.m. at Dockside Apartments. Now, one of the buildings has been deemed an unsafe structure.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County kills one person

Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy