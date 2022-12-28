Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Tennessee vs. Clemson
No. 6 Tennessee concludes its 2022 season Friday night against No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The Vols are 10-2 and could win 11 games for the first time since 2001 with a win over the Tigers. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly...
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Holds Off Clemson To Win Orange Bowl
Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) capped off its renaissance 2022 season with a convincing, 31-14, win over Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Vols defense took “bend-don’t-break” to a whole new level with their ability to hold Clemson scoreless in scoring opportunities while Joe Milton III and Tennessee’s offense did enough to earn a comfortable victory.
K.J. Henry Warns Clemson Fans About Tennessee QB Joe Milton
Veteran DE K.J. Henry fully expects Tennessee QB Joe Milton to give the Clemson defense fits in the Orange Bowl.
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
Williams on what Clemson is getting in his high school teammate
Antonio Williams will be reunited next year at Clemson with his former high school teammate. Running back Jarvis Green – who played with Williams, as well as fellow Clemson receiver Will Taylor, at Dutch (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals expected uniform combination ahead of Orange Bowl
Tennessee released its uniform combination for the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers will be wearing the program’s signature orange jerseys with white pants. This will be a rare Orange Bowl matchup that features 2 programs that wear orange. Clemson traditionally wears orange for each home game and some road games.
Dabo Swinney says Sheridan Jones could return to Clemson
FORT LAUDERDALE — Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Josh Heupel met the media on Thursday morning for a final time prior to Friday's Orange Bowl. Primary takeaways (from Swinney) are below. — On Sheridan Jones not practicing (in shorts) on Wednesday:. "He's been dealing with a hip flexor so...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms
Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh gives his thoughts on the future of Tennessee football
Alex Golesh stepped down as the Tennessee Vols‘ offensive coordinator earlier this month to become the new head coach at South Florida. Golesh was an important part of the Vols’ success in 2022 — he called plays and was critical in game planning. With Golesh now at...
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
laurenscountysports.com
Raiders race past Ninety Six
GREENWOOD – Armond Flood’s Laurens High boys basketball team lined up its scoring balance on Tuesday, and the crucial result was an 84-49 demolition of Ninety Six in the 1st round of the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament at Emerald High School. All in scorebook alignment were Ty Johnson,...
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
WYFF4.com
'It's like a nightmare': Apartment building deemed unsafe, leaving dozens of students without guarantee of shelter
CLEMSON, S.C. — Halfway through the school semester, more than 100 Clemson students have no idea if they'll have a safe place to live when they return for classes. Back in October, WYFF News 4 reported residents' concern after a carbon monoxide leak kept students outside until nearly 1 a.m. at Dockside Apartments. Now, one of the buildings has been deemed an unsafe structure.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County kills one person
Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
