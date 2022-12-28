Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
A pregnant mom crossed the Rio Grande decades ago to give her unborn child a better life. Now her daughter is becoming a member of Congress
Delia Ramirez of Illinois, whose mother carried her in her womb to the US from Guatemala, is about to become the first Latina congresswoman from the Midwest. Her husband is a DACA recipient who cannot vote and faces risk of deportation.
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Democrats should be investigated too
I have a great suggestion for the GOP: Demand that all the leaders of the Democrats and the RINO’s show us their tax returns for the years they have been in office. Then compare them to the tax returns of our greatest of all presidents, Donald J. Trump. You will find that he gave away all his presidential income for the years he was in office, right? Now try your very best to find just one of the others who was that generous. You probably won’t be able to find even one because in my opinion none of them came anywhere close. Now compare their total assets before taking office to their total assets now. You might be surprised to find that President Trump is the only one to be worth less now than before taking office.
Commercial Dispatch
Mona Charen: Greg Abbott: Scrooge
On Christmas eve in Washington, D.C., the temperature plunged to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest on record. In our neighborhood, people were admonishing their neighbors for leaving dogs outside too long. “It’s friggin’ 15 degrees!”. And yet, the governor of Texas nonetheless decided to dump another 130...
Commercial Dispatch
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
