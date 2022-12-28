ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Democrats should be investigated too

I have a great suggestion for the GOP: Demand that all the leaders of the Democrats and the RINO’s show us their tax returns for the years they have been in office. Then compare them to the tax returns of our greatest of all presidents, Donald J. Trump. You will find that he gave away all his presidential income for the years he was in office, right? Now try your very best to find just one of the others who was that generous. You probably won’t be able to find even one because in my opinion none of them came anywhere close. Now compare their total assets before taking office to their total assets now. You might be surprised to find that President Trump is the only one to be worth less now than before taking office.
Commercial Dispatch

Mona Charen: Greg Abbott: Scrooge

On Christmas eve in Washington, D.C., the temperature plunged to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest on record. In our neighborhood, people were admonishing their neighbors for leaving dogs outside too long. “It’s friggin’ 15 degrees!”. And yet, the governor of Texas nonetheless decided to dump another 130...
Commercial Dispatch

Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.

