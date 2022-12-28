I have a great suggestion for the GOP: Demand that all the leaders of the Democrats and the RINO’s show us their tax returns for the years they have been in office. Then compare them to the tax returns of our greatest of all presidents, Donald J. Trump. You will find that he gave away all his presidential income for the years he was in office, right? Now try your very best to find just one of the others who was that generous. You probably won’t be able to find even one because in my opinion none of them came anywhere close. Now compare their total assets before taking office to their total assets now. You might be surprised to find that President Trump is the only one to be worth less now than before taking office.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO