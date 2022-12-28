Read full article on original website
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated
A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
Illinois gun store owner says proposed ‘assault weapon’ ban will turn citizens into criminals
(WTVO) — A gun shop owner says he will file a lawsuit if a proposed gun ban filed in the Illinois House becomes a law. Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Naperville, said what is being proposed as an “assault weapons” ban […]
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
There’s a Teen In Office: Youngest Black Mayor In U.S. Elected In Arkansas
This young man came fresh out of high school and moved right into a government seat. Jaylen Smith, a recent high school graduate, became the youngest Black mayor in the United States after he was elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas, in a runoff election. According to Fox 13, the 18-year-old...
KYTV
Former senator in Pulaski Co jail for child support
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond. Jeremy Hutchinson was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 29, by Judge Alice Gray in Pulaski County Circuit...
These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023
(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
Kait 8
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Twelve judges have now recused themselves from the property lawsuit filed by First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Jonesboro. According to court documents, Circuit Judges Richard Lusby, Pamela B. Honeycutt; Melissa Richardson; Cindy Thyer; Dan Ritchey; Tonya Alexander; Charles M. Mooney, Jr.; Randy Philhours; Chris Thyer; Mary Broadaway; Scott Ellington; and Kimberly Bibb have all cited conflicts of interest or the need to avoid the appearance of impropriety in this lawsuit and have declined to preside over it.
Jury finds Michael Capps, former Kansas legislator, guilty of federal COVID-19 fraud
Federal prosecutors accused the Wichita business owner of defrauding banks and government agencies out of more than $470,000.
Jury to resume deliberations Wednesday in COVID fraud case against former KS lawmaker
Closing arguments concluded at 2:20 p.m. Monday, the final day of a four-day trial at the U.S. Courthouse in Wichita.
WTVM
Columbus Recorder’s Court swears in new chief judge
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recorder’s Court in Georgia has a new chief judge. The Honorable David B. Ranieri is the new Chief Judge of the Recorder’s Court in Columbus. He will take over in January. Ranieri is an Army veteran who served as a JAG officer and has...
New bill says 90 credits needed for Illinois classrooms
Starting next year, substitute teachers in Illinois will not be required to have a degree to get into the classroom according to House Bill 4798.
IL Supreme Court halts Pre Trial Fairness Act, preventing no cash bail provision from taking effect
The ruling means no cash bail provisions will be going into effect Jan 1, pending an appeal.
