Danville, IL

Magnolia State Live

Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated

A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
The Center Square

Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’

A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
ILLINOIS STATE
KYTV

Former senator in Pulaski Co jail for child support

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond. Jeremy Hutchinson was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 29, by Judge Alice Gray in Pulaski County Circuit...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023

(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Kait 8

12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Twelve judges have now recused themselves from the property lawsuit filed by First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Jonesboro. According to court documents, Circuit Judges Richard Lusby, Pamela B. Honeycutt; Melissa Richardson; Cindy Thyer; Dan Ritchey; Tonya Alexander; Charles M. Mooney, Jr.; Randy Philhours; Chris Thyer; Mary Broadaway; Scott Ellington; and Kimberly Bibb have all cited conflicts of interest or the need to avoid the appearance of impropriety in this lawsuit and have declined to preside over it.
JONESBORO, AR
WTVM

Columbus Recorder’s Court swears in new chief judge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recorder’s Court in Georgia has a new chief judge. The Honorable David B. Ranieri is the new Chief Judge of the Recorder’s Court in Columbus. He will take over in January. Ranieri is an Army veteran who served as a JAG officer and has...
COLUMBUS, GA

