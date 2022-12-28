ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets will have clearer idea of playoff path before kicking off in Seattle

The New York Jets know they have to win both of their remaining games against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins in order to have a chance to make the playoffs. But before they kickoff against the Seahawks, they’ll have a clearer idea of what their path to the playoffs will be and whether they’ll need to do some scoreboard watching in Week 18 if they remain alive.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy