Jets will have clearer idea of playoff path before kicking off in Seattle
The New York Jets know they have to win both of their remaining games against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins in order to have a chance to make the playoffs. But before they kickoff against the Seahawks, they’ll have a clearer idea of what their path to the playoffs will be and whether they’ll need to do some scoreboard watching in Week 18 if they remain alive.
Bills at Bengals: 3 to Watch in Week 17
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, score, analysis in NFL Week 17
Live updates from the Week 17 NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 1, 2023. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by Fox. Inactives. Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons odds. The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons play on...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith and Staff Under Evaluation; Major Changes Ahead?
Houston Texans' 2023 direction still being determined by front office heading into final home game of season
