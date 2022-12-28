Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
wiproud.com
Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
wiproud.com
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi
ATLANTA (AP) — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can’t ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying...
wiproud.com
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal
The Buckeyes fell just short as play calling and execution failed the offense down the stretch. View the original article to see embedded media. After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance.
wiproud.com
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick
Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year. For the final time in 2022, the College Gameday crew got together to break down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups set to headline New Year’s Eve. The show also gave Lee Corso a chance to make his final headgear pick of the year, which came with the patented Corso flair.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
rockytopinsider.com
Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl
Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
wiproud.com
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?. The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Independent Florida Alligator
Tennessee towers over Florida in SEC opener
Florida women’s basketball looked to pick up its 800th program win in its Southeastern Conference opener. Missing their leading scorer against a physical opponent, the Gators were in for a fight. That elusive 800 will have to wait. The Florida Gators (11-3, 0-1) fell to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville push up man hits 2.6 million for 2022
Vols win 89th Orange Bowl game with 31-14 victory over Clemson. A crowd of 63, 912 at Hard Rock Stadium saw No. 6 Vols win the 89th Orange Bowl with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson Tigers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in...
WATE
Challenger the Eagle settling into retirement, training underway for successor
Challenger the Bald Eagle is retiring after years of service to his country and his successor is waiting in the "wings." Lori Tucker visits the American Eagle Foundation to learn more. Challenger the Eagle settling into retirement, training …. Challenger the Bald Eagle is retiring after years of service to...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA
Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
Comments / 0