Knoxville, TN

wiproud.com

Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
INGLEWOOD, CA
wiproud.com

No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can’t ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while rallying...
COLUMBUS, OH
wiproud.com

Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal

The Buckeyes fell just short as play calling and execution failed the offense down the stretch. View the original article to see embedded media. After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance.
COLUMBUS, OH
wiproud.com

Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick

Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year. For the final time in 2022, the College Gameday crew got together to break down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups set to headline New Year’s Eve. The show also gave Lee Corso a chance to make his final headgear pick of the year, which came with the patented Corso flair.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl

Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wiproud.com

Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU

College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?. The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
COLUMBUS, OH
Independent Florida Alligator

Tennessee towers over Florida in SEC opener

Florida women’s basketball looked to pick up its 800th program win in its Southeastern Conference opener. Missing their leading scorer against a physical opponent, the Gators were in for a fight. That elusive 800 will have to wait. The Florida Gators (11-3, 0-1) fell to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wvlt.tv

Knoxville push up man hits 2.6 million for 2022

A crowd of 63, 912 at Hard Rock Stadium saw No. 6 Vols win the 89th Orange Bowl with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson Tigers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year's Eve celebrations this year.
LENOIR CITY, TN

