Read full article on original website
Related
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
Daily Trojan
31-year-old charged with murder in Lorenzo apartments shooting
The Los Angeles County district attorney filed charges Friday in the murder of a security guard at the Lorenzo apartments, an off-campus housing complex for USC students. Alexader Crawford, 31, was charged with one count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the killing of Jave Garanganao, the security guard shot and killed at the scene.
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
foxla.com
Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at county...
foxla.com
Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the gruesome death of one of his deputies Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during...
2urbangirls.com
2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce
LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
foxla.com
Two men charged in connection with shooting death of rapper Half Ounce
LOS ANGELES - Two men were arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of rapper Half Ounce. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both are being held without bail.
foxla.com
Felon charged with murder in shooting death of USC security guard
LOS ANGELES - A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
TMZ.com
Doja Cat Alleged Death Threat Triggers Criminal Investigation
Doja Cat, the "Say So" singer, is saying "hell no" to an alleged threat made on her life. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sources tell TMZ ... Doja was in a private chat earlier this week with some fans, when one guy started getting weird and Doja gave him the boot.
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week.
Man found dead following shooting in Compton; suspect arrested
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Compton. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, located in the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, after receiving calls of shots fired int he area. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Compton resident Danthony Malone dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from Compton Fire Department paramedics. Witnesses provided investigators with a description of both the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which led them to stopping a vehicle matching the description at a later time. They learned that the driver lived at the location where the shooting occurred, and was in possession of a firearm similar to the one they believe was used to kill Malone. Deputies arrested the suspect, though no further information was provided due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Anyone with additional information on the shooting was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
KTLA.com
School photographer accused of decades of child molestation in San Bernardino County
A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades. Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of...
gardenavalleynews.org
Sheriff’s K9 killed in local shootout
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a confrontation in Gardena, according to a report in the LA Times. According to the Times story, “The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.”
KSBW.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
Lincoln Heights Shooting Leaves Victim Wounded
Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving one victim wounded early Friday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Division officers responded to the 2600 block of Griffin Avenue for a shooting reported around 1:51 a.m., Dec. 30, and found a single male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
oc-breeze.com
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
Comments / 0