ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Trojan

31-year-old charged with murder in Lorenzo apartments shooting

The Los Angeles County district attorney filed charges Friday in the murder of a security guard at the Lorenzo apartments, an off-campus housing complex for USC students. Alexader Crawford, 31, was charged with one count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the killing of Jave Garanganao, the security guard shot and killed at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Two men charged in connection with shooting death of rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES - Two men were arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of rapper Half Ounce. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both are being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Felon charged with murder in shooting death of USC security guard

LOS ANGELES - A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
CBS LA

Man found dead following shooting in Compton; suspect arrested

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Compton. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, located in the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, after receiving calls of shots fired int he area. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Compton resident Danthony Malone dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from Compton Fire Department paramedics. Witnesses provided investigators with a description of both the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which led them to stopping a vehicle matching the description at a later time. They learned that the driver lived at the location where the shooting occurred, and was in possession of a firearm similar to the one they believe was used to kill Malone. Deputies arrested the suspect, though no further information was provided due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Anyone with additional information on the shooting was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Sheriff’s K9 killed in local shootout

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a confrontation in Gardena, according to a report in the LA Times. According to the Times story, “The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.”
GARDENA, CA
KSBW.com

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

Lincoln Heights Shooting Leaves Victim Wounded

Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving one victim wounded early Friday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Division officers responded to the 2600 block of Griffin Avenue for a shooting reported around 1:51 a.m., Dec. 30, and found a single male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
BUENA PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim

Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy