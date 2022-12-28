Kirk Cousins named 2023 winner of the Bart Starr Award

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the winner of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award. Founded in 1989, the award is meant to honor the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

Kirk Cousins will be the third Viking to receive this award since its inception. Quarterback Warren Moon and wide receiver Cris Carter also won the award.

Cousins briefly touched on the award in his weekly press conference, where he went on to talk about getting the opportunity to meet Bart Starr.

Cousins will receive the award at the Super Bowl breakfast in Phoenix, Arizona on February 11th and hopefully, the Vikings will also be preparing to play in the Super Bowl that weekend.