A Buffalo, New York couple took in a stranger and his mom, who collapsed during a Christmas Eve blizzard, before attempting to resuscitate her then guarding her body for 24 hours until rescue crews could arrive. Carolyn Eubanks, 63, had a heart condition and needed oxygen to survive, but with no heat or electricity in her home and her oxygen canister almost empty, her son, Antwaine Parker, went to her house to get her, he said. The typical 10-minute journey took him about seven hours due to the storm, Parker said. Eubanks collapsed as she was being transported to Parker’s car. Parker desperately knocked on nearby doors for help, eventually being taken in by David Purdy and Cassieopia Layhee. However, Eubanks couldn’t be revived and ultimately died in their home. The couple then sheltered her body until first responders could finally get to them, Purdy said. “They’re two beautiful people. They didn’t have to let me in,” he told Buffalo News. “They allowed my mother to rest in peace on their living room floor.” Read it at Buffalo News

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO