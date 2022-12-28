ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend brought 64-year-old Joe White inside their home during a raging snowstorm on Christmas Eve A Buffalo man is in the ICU with fourth-degree frostbite after two strangers saved him during the city's "once in a lifetime" blizzard over the weekend. Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend Trent were at home on Christmas Eve when they heard Joe White, 64, calling for help during the epic snowstorm, reported CNN.  Aughtry's boyfriend quickly brought White inside and discovered his clothes frozen to his body and ice covering his exposed hands, the...
A Buffalo, New York couple took in a stranger and his mom, who collapsed during a Christmas Eve blizzard, before attempting to resuscitate her then guarding her body for 24 hours until rescue crews could arrive. Carolyn Eubanks, 63, had a heart condition and needed oxygen to survive, but with no heat or electricity in her home and her oxygen canister almost empty, her son, Antwaine Parker, went to her house to get her, he said. The typical 10-minute journey took him about seven hours due to the storm, Parker said. Eubanks collapsed as she was being transported to Parker’s car. Parker desperately knocked on nearby doors for help, eventually being taken in by David Purdy and Cassieopia Layhee. However, Eubanks couldn’t be revived and ultimately died in their home. The couple then sheltered her body until first responders could finally get to them, Purdy said. “They’re two beautiful people. They didn’t have to let me in,” he told Buffalo News. “They allowed my mother to rest in peace on their living room floor.” Read it at Buffalo News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
