New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
In a blizzard, strangers in Buffalo help a couple keep their newborn alive.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Buffalo grandmother found dead in snow outside house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family is mourning the loss of a grandmother who went out on Christmas Eve during a blizzard in Buffalo and died just a few hundred feet away from her home. At least 40 people died in western New York in the winter storm that swept...
The Storm’s Victims: an Expectant Parent, a Doting Daughter, a Refugee
NEW YORK — Tricia Goodrich’s half-brother died Christmas Day. But she didn’t find out until Dec. 26, when she learned of a Facebook post about his death. Goodrich was shocked and confused. She immediately called her older brother. He confirmed that their younger brother, Timothy Murphy, died during the blizzard that blanketed western New York over the weekend.
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
Families prayed for a miracle as a deadly blizzard trapped their loved ones in cars. None came.
The families prayed for a miracle, knowing their loved ones were trapped in their cars for days as an unprecedented blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, with freezing temperatures and blinding snow. In Anndel Taylor’s home on Sunday night, a Christmas feast, full of the 22-year-old’s favorite dishes — macaroni and...
Buffalo Woman Saves Life of Disabled Man with Severe Frostbite: 'This Man Is Not About to Die'
Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend brought 64-year-old Joe White inside their home during a raging snowstorm on Christmas Eve A Buffalo man is in the ICU with fourth-degree frostbite after two strangers saved him during the city's "once in a lifetime" blizzard over the weekend. Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend Trent were at home on Christmas Eve when they heard Joe White, 64, calling for help during the epic snowstorm, reported CNN. Aughtry's boyfriend quickly brought White inside and discovered his clothes frozen to his body and ice covering his exposed hands, the...
Buffalo Couple Sheltered Body of Xmas Eve Blizzard Victim for 24 Hours
A Buffalo, New York couple took in a stranger and his mom, who collapsed during a Christmas Eve blizzard, before attempting to resuscitate her then guarding her body for 24 hours until rescue crews could arrive. Carolyn Eubanks, 63, had a heart condition and needed oxygen to survive, but with no heat or electricity in her home and her oxygen canister almost empty, her son, Antwaine Parker, went to her house to get her, he said. The typical 10-minute journey took him about seven hours due to the storm, Parker said. Eubanks collapsed as she was being transported to Parker’s car. Parker desperately knocked on nearby doors for help, eventually being taken in by David Purdy and Cassieopia Layhee. However, Eubanks couldn’t be revived and ultimately died in their home. The couple then sheltered her body until first responders could finally get to them, Purdy said. “They’re two beautiful people. They didn’t have to let me in,” he told Buffalo News. “They allowed my mother to rest in peace on their living room floor.” Read it at Buffalo News
A barber in Buffalo turned his shop into a shelter for 50 people during the killer blizzard. They slept in the chairs and the floor with barber capes as blankets.
Owner Craig Elston said he couldn't let people suffer knowing his business had heat and electricity: "I am just a person who has got a heart."
wwnytv.com
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home
The group found shelter from a brutal Western New York winter storm over the holiday weekend.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home
The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
25 Surreal Pictures That Show Just How Bad Things Are In Buffalo DAYS After Their Historic Blizzard
It's like everything is frozen in time.
Buffalo area blizzard death toll rises to 34, National Guard goes door to door looking for bodies
People in Erie County, New York are still recovering after a deadly, historic winter storm hit the area. The National Guard is going door to door.
New York State Police use ‘The Rook’ to help clear roads after Buffalo blizzard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video making the rounds on social media Tuesday shows New York State Police using a small armored vehicle to lift and drag cars, vans, and even a tractor trailer after Buffalo’s recent snow storm. The Rook is billed as an “armored critical incident vehicle,” featuring the vehicle extraction tool used […]
Another round of storms to hit U.S.
Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
Photos show a Buffalo restaurant covered in giant icicles that reach from the roof to the ground as parts of New York continue to reel from the blizzard
"But, I mean, it's Mother Nature. Nothing's perfect when you have those high winds," Hoak's co-owner Kevin told WBEN.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to robbery
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an attempted robbery at Save-A-Lot in Buffalo Wednesday.
