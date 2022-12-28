ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
MySanAntonio

Poland and Germany's plans for Russia oil pivot start to take shape

Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape. Germany, Europe's top buyer of Russian crude until the invasion of Ukraine, is seeking replacement of some flows with supply from Kazakhstan in what looks a contorted logistical challenge. Neighboring Poland appears set to miss its deadline to halt - at least for a month or two.
MySanAntonio

Texas lawmaker aims to push world toward music instead of missiles

WASHINGTON — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, was asked in 2014 at a South By Southwest panel about the power of music to change the world. “I think rock and roll can be a very effective weapon and tool against oppression,” McCaul said at the time, “because that’s what this country is all about.”
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Why Croatia sees joining the euro as path to security

- - - 1. Why is Croatia joining the euro?. Croatia began its push to join the single currency as soon as it won accession to the E.U. in 2013, a step that was delayed by the bloody wars in the 1990s as Yugoslavia disintegrated. The move is partly aimed at cementing a Western alignment after about half a century of communist rule following World War II.
MySanAntonio

Chinese manufacturing weakens amid COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to data released...
MySanAntonio

Russia doubles yuan, gold share in wealth fund holdings

Russia's Finance Ministry doubled the amount of Chinese yuan and gold it can hold in the national wealth fund with much of its savings frozen by international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The potential share of yuan was raised to 60 percent of the National Wellbeing Fund and gold...
MySanAntonio

TSMC starts next-gen mass production as world fights over chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island remains the linchpin of a critical technology fought over by governments from Washington to Beijing. The primary chipmaker for Apple began bulk production of advanced 3-nanometer chips at its Tainan campus in southern Taiwan. In...
ARIZONA STATE
MySanAntonio

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
MySanAntonio

China approves Merck's covid therapy amid shortage of drugs

China approved Merck's coronavirus antiviral molnupiravir for emergency use as Beijing seeks to expand access to treatments amid a massive wave of infections following its abrupt pivot away from its Covid Zero policy in early December. The drug, known by the brand name Lagevrio, has been granted conditional emergency approval...
MySanAntonio

Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets

Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.

