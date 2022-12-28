Read full article on original website
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
MySanAntonio
Poland and Germany's plans for Russia oil pivot start to take shape
Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape. Germany, Europe's top buyer of Russian crude until the invasion of Ukraine, is seeking replacement of some flows with supply from Kazakhstan in what looks a contorted logistical challenge. Neighboring Poland appears set to miss its deadline to halt - at least for a month or two.
MySanAntonio
Texas lawmaker aims to push world toward music instead of missiles
WASHINGTON — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, was asked in 2014 at a South By Southwest panel about the power of music to change the world. “I think rock and roll can be a very effective weapon and tool against oppression,” McCaul said at the time, “because that’s what this country is all about.”
MySanAntonio
Why Croatia sees joining the euro as path to security
- - - 1. Why is Croatia joining the euro?. Croatia began its push to join the single currency as soon as it won accession to the E.U. in 2013, a step that was delayed by the bloody wars in the 1990s as Yugoslavia disintegrated. The move is partly aimed at cementing a Western alignment after about half a century of communist rule following World War II.
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
MySanAntonio
Chinese manufacturing weakens amid COVID-19 outbreak
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to data released...
MySanAntonio
Russia doubles yuan, gold share in wealth fund holdings
Russia's Finance Ministry doubled the amount of Chinese yuan and gold it can hold in the national wealth fund with much of its savings frozen by international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The potential share of yuan was raised to 60 percent of the National Wellbeing Fund and gold...
MySanAntonio
TSMC starts next-gen mass production as world fights over chips
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island remains the linchpin of a critical technology fought over by governments from Washington to Beijing. The primary chipmaker for Apple began bulk production of advanced 3-nanometer chips at its Tainan campus in southern Taiwan. In...
MySanAntonio
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
MySanAntonio
China approves Merck's covid therapy amid shortage of drugs
China approved Merck's coronavirus antiviral molnupiravir for emergency use as Beijing seeks to expand access to treatments amid a massive wave of infections following its abrupt pivot away from its Covid Zero policy in early December. The drug, known by the brand name Lagevrio, has been granted conditional emergency approval...
MySanAntonio
Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets
Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.
