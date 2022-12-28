Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
algonaradio.com
Icy Roads Cause Rollover Near Lotts Creek
–A Humboldt man did not report any injuries following a one-vehicle rollover accident in rural Kossuth County earlier this month. According to a report just released by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Fernando Ortiz Castanos was traveling southbound on County Road P20 in the Lotts Creek area, just after 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 15th.
pureoldiesspencer.com
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 31
More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
kiow.com
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for chase, collision with patrol vehicle
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is jailed after allegedly smashing into a law enforcement vehicle on purpose. Jacob Monroe Cullum, 27 of Mason City, is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and driving while barred. Court documents state Cullum encountered a fully marked patrol vehicle around 2:46...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to Clear Lake vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a rash of vandalism in Clear Lake. Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City was accused of using a hammer on October 17 to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area.
Dickinson County supervisors to appoint new county attorney
The supervisors held a vote at their December 20 meeting in which all five members of the board agreed to take the route of appointing a replacement.
KIMT
Mason City man accused of stealing $50,000 from dependent adult
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult. Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. Studer is facing a charge of first-degree theft against an older individual – accessing a computer network.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
