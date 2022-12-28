Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
wrestlinginc.com
Lola Vice Says This WWE Champion Inspired Her
Mixed martial artists crossing over into the world of professional wrestling is nothing new, and Valerie Loureda (WWE's Lola Vice) is one of the latest examples to follow suit. While she's yet to make her televised in-ring debut, Vice has worked at least one live event recently. And outside of WWE, she has five MMA fights to her name — with four wins to just one loss — all for the Bellator promotion. Another woman that made the switch from MMA fighter to WWE superstar, of course, is three-time women's champion Ronda Rousey, who made a name for herself prior to her WWE career as not only a Judo champion, but also the first female champion to ever grace UFC.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
wrestlinginc.com
Zelina Vega Provides Update On Return To In-Ring Action
Zelina Vega has been aligned with Legado Del Fantasma since the group made their main roster debut — taking the place of Elektra Lopez who filled a similar spot in the group while down in "WWE NXT." Cruz Del Toro, Joauqin Wilde, and Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma have all competed in multiple televised matches on "WWE SmackDown," however, Vega has yet to step in the ring since joining the faction. The last time Vega competed in a televised match was in April, losing to "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Has Bold Prediction For 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Tonight's December 30 edition of "WWE SmackDown" will be WWE's final televised event of 2022. "SmackDown" will see the in-ring return of John Cena, marking the 16-time World Champion's first televised match since SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Tonight, he will once again be opposite Reigns, teaming up with former rival Kevin Owens to take on Reigns and Sami Zayn. Also, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women' Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Praises Bloodline Member As One Of The Greats
The Bloodline has been WWE's most prominent faction for the last couple of years, with Sami Zayn joining its ranks earlier this year. Following Zayn becoming part of The Bloodline, fans have backed Zayn in his matches, despite his being aligned with WWE's biggest heel faction. Zayn has been receiving some of the loudest reactions from live crowds over the past few months. Despite his current disdain for The Bloodline, Kevin Owens had high praise for Zayn while on "Cheap Heat."
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Working Major STARDOM Show
The return of Sasha Banks is right around the corner. Banks will make her long-awaited return to professional wrestling next week with an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. The two sides reportedly reached a deal in November, lining up Banks for a series of appearances with the promotion, including a date with their sister promotion STARDOM.
wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion
It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Wrestling In The Only Ladder Match Of His Career
Kevin Nash doesn't have fond memories of his ladder match with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The match took place at the TLC pay-per-view back in late 2011. Needless to say, this was not a match in Nash's wheelhouse, and it wasn't for Levesque either. Ultimately, "Triple H" ended up winning the match after he struck Nash with a sledgehammer, which had been hanging above the ring. The match was widely panned by experts and fans, and Nash has been vocal about his displeasure at being booked in it.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Shares Thoughts On Recent WWE Storyline
Kevin Owens recently revealed his thoughts on a WWE storyline and why he's thrilled with how things have played out. Owens is a top performer on the WWE "Raw" brand, although he's also been making his presence felt on "SmackDown" thanks to his feud with The Bloodline. Owens' longtime friend,...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Dropped From French Language Sports Channel
French-speaking Canadian fans of "AEW Dynamite" will have to watch Chris Jericho and friends in English next year — RDS, Canada's Francophonic sports network, is dropping the show from its schedule in 2023. According to a Slam Wrestling report, the final AEW broadcast on RDS occurred with the December 28 "Dynamite." Long-time Quebec announcer Jean-François Kelly relayed the news while offering his unhappy opinion of the loss.
wrestlinginc.com
Iconic TNA Announcer Don West Passes Away
Famed IMPACT Wrestling Announcer and legendary pitchman Don West has died at age 59 after an ongoing battle with brain lymphoma. West's former TNA broadcast colleague and friend Mike Tenay shared the news on Twitter. "Just heard from wife Terri that our brother Don West will be spending New Year's...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On FTR's Status With AAA
On last night's AAA Night of Champions event, FTR defended their AAA World Tag Team Championship against the team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Lee and Dralistico defeated FTR to win the championship, however, following the match, the championship was vacated upon the announcement of Lee signing with WWE. That loss ended FTR's 438-day reign with the AAA World Tag Team Championship that began on the October 16, 2021, edition of "AEW Dynamite" when they defeated the Lucha Brothers.
wrestlinginc.com
Ethan Page Names Four Wrestling Legends Who Have Made Him The Performer He Is Today
He might be "All Ego," but Ethan Page still recognizes the greats before him. Since Page signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021, he has gotten to share the same locker room with some notable veterans in the professional wrestling business. For him, though, four names really stand out. Speaking on 99.9: The Point, the AEW star admitted he wanted to give a list of 20 people, before finally settling on a handful he felt truly influenced him. "Sting, Arn Anderson, and Jerry Lynn," Page said.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reveals His Favorite Gimmick In Wrestling
For most kids growing up watching professional wrestling in the 1990s, Sting's entrances from the rafters and his iconic black and white face paint are forever etched in their memories. And for one WWE superstar, that story is no different. During an appearance last week at the NBA's Atlanta Hawks...
Comments / 0