MySanAntonio
Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets
Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Melinda Gates meets controversial Hindu nationalist Yogi Adityanath, calls his leadership ‘a model for world’
Philanthropist Melinda Gates has met with hardline monk-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath during a visit to India, hailing his controversial governance in Uttar Pradesh as a “model for the world”.The Uttar Pradesh state government has claimed its effective policies helped minimise Covid casualties even when India was suffering one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks. Yet ground reports from the time paint a different picture, with witnesses in May 2021 describing the bodies of Covid victims floating down the River Ganges in the state and being buried in shallow graves on the riverbank, while reports based on excess deaths have suggested Covid...
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
West Africa power vacuum is being filled by Russia
Now is the time to build a foundation that Russia cannot manipulate, and the West can no longer overlook.
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
As Uyghurs continue to suffer, China and Saudi Arabia become dangerous BFFs
The Saudi royal house prides itself as the guardian of the Muslim faith, and seeks to ensure that daily life on the Arabian Peninsula is dominated by Islamic practices. The two holiest sites of Islam — Mecca and Medina — are under its care, and it welcomes, in non-COVID times, millions of Hajis — Muslim pilgrims from all over the world — to these cities each year. In other words, the keepers of the keys to the Kaaba — Islam’s most sacred shrine — aspire to play the same role in the Islamic faith as the Vatican does in the Catholic one. One...
Extinction Rebellion UK to halt disruptive protests
LONDON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The British arm of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group said on Sunday it would take a break from acts of public disruption in order to bring more people on board its campaign for urgent action to counter climate change.
Sweden takes EU presidency after shift to the right
Sweden takes over the EU's rotating presidency from January 1 vowing to maintain unity on Ukraine and uphold free trade in the face of calls for a tougher response to US green subsidies. On issues of substance, Sweden is looking to relaunch negotiations for free trade agreements with a string of countries and regions.
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
Tesla's brutal year brings $17 billion windfall for shorts
After years of stinging losses, investors betting against Tesla are finally reaping the windfall they've been expecting. With Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk - and some of his top lieutenants - distracted by his Twitter foray and demand for Tesla's electric vehicles cooling, the stock is careening toward its worst annual slump on record. This is handing short sellers, or bearish investors who are wagering that the stock will decline, mark-to-market profits of about $17 billion, making Tesla the most profitable short trade of the year, data from S3 Partners shows.
Indian maker of syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production; facility inspected
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator said on Thursday that it had inspected a facility that made a cough syrup linked to deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan and promised more action based on its findings.
Ambani sets goals for children as they step up at Reliance units
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani outlined his ambitions for various businesses under his Reliance Industries flagship that are now helmed by his three children, in a clear sign that leadership transition was firmly underway at India's largest company by market value. Under elder son Akash Ambani's chairmanship, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. should...
Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil
Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.“It is time for Jair, it is time for Jair ... to go away!” the lyrics say. “Pack your bags, hit the road and go away!”When Lula clinched his election win over Bolsonaro on Oct. 30, tens of thousands of people sang the familiar tune throughout the night, pushing the song to the top of Spotify’s list in Brazil and showing one...
Poland and Germany's plans for Russia oil pivot start to take shape
Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape. Germany, Europe's top buyer of Russian crude until the invasion of Ukraine, is seeking replacement of some flows with supply from Kazakhstan in what looks a contorted logistical challenge. Neighboring Poland appears set to miss its deadline to halt - at least for a month or two.
What Is the US “Battery Belt”? And Where Is It Located?
In April 2021, General Motors and LG Energy Solution detailed plans to invest $2.3 billion in a battery cell plant in Tennessee, a price that went up by another $275 million last month. In September of last year, Ford announced plans to build massive electric car and EV battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky, an investment totaling $11.4 billion in partnership with SK On of South Korea. By October 2022, the U.S. had seen over a dozen new and expanding lithium-ion battery factory investments in the previous 21 months, most of them clustered from the South up through the Midwest and Northeast.
Petrobras critic named chief of Brazil's state-run oil giant
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has selected a senator and former Petrobras official to lead Brazil's state-controlled oil giant with the aim of turning it into a renewable energy powerhouse. Jean Paul Prates, a senator for Lula's Workers' Party, confirmed Lula's invitation in a note sent from his press...
Mexico City considers regulating Airbnb as home-sharing booms
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is considering regulating Airbnb Inc. in the country's capital, soon after announcing a partnership with the company to attract more tourists and remote workers to the densely populated urban center. Airbnb has enjoyed a boost in Latin America's second-largest economy, partly by catering to U.S....
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
TSMC starts next-gen mass production as world fights over chips
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island remains the linchpin of a critical technology fought over by governments from Washington to Beijing. The primary chipmaker for Apple began bulk production of advanced 3-nanometer chips at its Tainan campus in southern Taiwan. In...
