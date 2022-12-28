Year in review: Individual state titles, milestones highlight 2022 for Waunakee athletes

There were individual state champions in track and field and golf, and thrilling wins and agonizing losses.

Teams were near or at the top of state rankings in various sports. Some came close to making it to state. Others reached the promised land. It was a wild 2022 for Waunakee sports. Here are the top stories of the year.

Izzi Stricker, Waunakee Girls’ Golf

Izzi Stricker, the daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, became the first Waunakee girls’ golfer to ever win an individual state title. Izzi Stricker carded a 1-under par 143 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona to take home the WIAA Division 1 state trophy, shooting a 73 on the first day and a 70 on Day 2, finishing two shots ahead of Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker. Izzi Stricker rallied from four shots back to move ahead of Walter and Brookfield East’s Payton Haugen, who were tied for the top spot after Day 1. The Warriors also qualified for state as a team, finishing fifth with Jordan Shipshock finishing in a tie for 22nd after carding a 162 —shooting an 80 and an 82. Teammates Emma Gilding (184, 86-98) and Gabby Ziegler (185, 93-92) finished 57th and 58th, respectively. Georgia Volley tied for 59th with a score of 186.

Girls Soccer

Going 21-2-2, the Warriors made it all the way to the WIAA Division 1 State semifinals, where they lost 2-1 to Divine Savior Holy Angels. Waunakee finished the 2022 campaign ranked fourth in the final Division 1 poll, having won the Badger East Championship game 1-0 over Monona Grove. Riley Miller was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State First Team, while Ava Bryan was selected to the WSCA Second Team. It was the defense that led the way for Waunakee, as the Warriors recorded an incredible 20 shutouts in 25 matches. After the season, Ben Voss stepped down as head coach to become the athletic director at Edgewood High School. Andy Moll was hired to replace Voss. Bryan and Miller were named to the Badger East All-Conference First Team, along with McKenna Nachreiner and Alyssa Thomas. Lexis Savola and Lauren Clark made the second team with Emily Whyte and Kennedy Ross. For his contributions to Waunakee soccer, the late Bob Ziegler was memorialized on a new plaque at the entry to the Warrior Pitch.

Girls Cross Country

After winning the DeForest sectional, the Warriors qualified for the state meet, where they had the best showing of any Waunakee cross country team ever. The Warriors took seventh. Prior to this past season, the top Waunakee team performance at state was 10th, which occurred in 2020 and 2016. Cianna Wipperfurth was the sectional individual champion and finished eighth overall at state. Emily Berger ran to 32nd, while Rachel Gregorich, Brinley Everson, Charli Smith, Emeline Shefchik and Carla Schwitters also ran for Waunakee. The Warriors also won the Badger East Conference title, with Wipperfurth making the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association All-State Second Team. Another highlight: The Warriors won the Midwest Invite for the first time.

Football

Ranked No. 1 in Division 2 all year long, defending state champion Waunakee had the state’s longest winning streak at 31 games. The Warriors were promoted to Division 1 for the playoffs, where they reached Level 3 before falling to Kimberly 31-16. There were dramatic victories along the way, including a dramatic 21-14 postseason win over Middleton, where Robert Booker caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 18 seconds remaining. The Warriors’ defense was stout, shutting out four straight opponents. In the season opener, they held on to defeat archrival DeForest on the road. Three interceptions helped them fend off a furious late rally. Postseason honors poured in, as offensive lineman Gus Allen was named to the Associated Press All-State First Team. Cayden Ellis made the second team as a defensive lineman, while tight end Robert Booker and inside linebacker Tommy Raemisch received honorable mention. Several Warriors received all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Raemisch and Wade Bryan were named Co-Defensive Players of the year in the Badger Large Conference, while Ellis was picked as Defensive Lineman of the Year and Allen was selected as Offensive Lineman of the Year. Also, Pat Rice was voted as the Badger Large Coach of the Year, as Chris Graverson was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Andrew Regnier

After winning a state title in the 400-meter run, while also taking fourth in the triple jump and finishing fifth in the 300 intermediate hurdles, Regnier was selected as the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin Boys’ Track & Field Player of the Year. His efforts helped the Warrior boys take fifth as a team at state. Regnier is the first Waunakee athlete to win the honor. Regnier wasn’t finished. He later took second at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in the 400 to earn All-American status.

Boys Golf

At one point, the Warriors were ranked No. 1 in the state. Their hopes of reaching the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament as a team were dashed, however, as Waunakee finished fifth at the Onalaska Sectional. Max Brud did qualify for state individually, though. Brady Piazza just missed the cut. For the fourth straight year, the Warriors were Badger Conference champions. They finished second at the Madison West regional to move on to sectionals. During the regular season, the Warriors set a new school record at their third Badger East Mini Meet of the year, shooting a score of 294. Brud and August Johnson made the All-Badger East First Team for the Warriors, while Brady Piazza and KC Nickel were picked for the second team.

Baseball

In his first year as head coach, Micah Thingvold led the Warriors to a regional title and a Badger East Conference championship. They ended up one game away from making it to state. They opened the postseason by rallying to beat Madison East and thumping Onalaska to win regionals. In the sectional semifinals, Waunakee blanked Verona 3-0 on the strength of a great pitching performance by Luke Shepski, who’d returned from an elbow injury. Unfortunately, the Warriors couldn’t keep the momentum going, as they lost 9-1 to Sun Prairie in the sectional finals. They also beat Milton 6-2 in the conference championship game. Howie Rickett received all-state honorable mention from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. Waunakee finished the season 20-7 overall and 13-2 in conference play.

Volleyball

Anne Denkert won her 600th match at Waunakee, as the Warriors also won a Badger East Conference championship for their longtime coach. She reached the milestone at the conference tournament in a win over rival DeForest. It was the fourth consecutive conference title for the Warriors. Waunakee defeated Madison Memorial 3-0 to secure the regional title with a terrific passing performance. The Warriors had designs on a trip to state, but they fell to Middleton in the sectional finals. Waunakee finished the season with a 31-16 overall record. Ally Saleh received honorable mention all-state recognition from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

Girls Basketball

Another team that won a regional title, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team got revenge on Verona, who’d knocked them out of the postseason the prior season. The Warriors beat the Wildcats 57-34 to win regionals. Earlier in the season, both Lauren Meudt and Ashley Sawicki reached 500 points for their prep careers. Waunakee reached the regional finals by blowing out Madison East. In the sectional semifinals, Waunakee struggled offensively in a 46-41 loss, as the Warriors finished the season 18-9 overall. Sawicki and Meudt were both selected to the All-Badger East Conference First Team. Kylee Grabarski and Ava Bryan received honorable mention.