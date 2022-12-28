ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Cleveland Browns Age Guardrails Draft Board - Running Backs

As the season starts to move towards a close it is time to start thinking about the NFL Draft. We know from previous drafts how important the age of players are to Andrew Berry and this graph clearly shows this. Players tend to see a decline in play around 30 so getting a player who is 21 and has a 9 year career rather than someone who is 24 and has a 6 year career is a no brainer.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/1: New Year, New Angst, and No Mood for Silliness

My name is Barry McBride. I am a publisher and webdork, and this morning I am in no mood for any of the usual silliness from the Cleveland Browns. You see, I am a passionate and deeply fanatical follower of two football teams. One, the “Cleveland Browns,” are a once-storied franchise that has fallen on hard times the last two decades and from which I expect little in terms of on-field success. If the Browns lose a game, my brain has re-wired itself not to reject the loss as being the result of some conspiracy or handiwork of evil Gods shoving their version of fate upon me. I am depressed or prone to drink, but, largely, I’m… okay. It’s basically a Pavlovian response now: Browns play, loss expected, move on.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State

ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Jim Harbaugh criticized for Michigan playoff loss, questionable timeout decision against TCU

Media members were critical of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following the previously-unbeaten Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU, the program's sixth-consecutive bowl loss under his tutelage. Michigan waited to use its final three timeouts on TCU's final possession when critical seconds drained off the clock, resulting in questions from social media users.
Temple and Cincinnati looking to start 2-0 in AAC play

In a college basketball landscape where changing rosters have become the norm, Temple and Cincinnati will see a lot of familiar faces when the Owls host their first American Conference game of the season on Sunday. One of the storylines heading in is how many of those familiar faces will or won’t be in uniform.
Brian Kelly provides final updates ahead of LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup

Brian Kelly knows how important a game like Monday’s Citrus Bowl is for the LSU program and for the internal development of the players on the roster. The Tigers enter this contest on a two game losing streak to close out 2022 and want to begin the new year with momentum and confidence heading into the offseason. The best way that can be achieved is by putting together a strong performance against Purdue in Orlando.
