Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Cleveland Browns Age Guardrails Draft Board - Running Backs
As the season starts to move towards a close it is time to start thinking about the NFL Draft. We know from previous drafts how important the age of players are to Andrew Berry and this graph clearly shows this. Players tend to see a decline in play around 30 so getting a player who is 21 and has a 9 year career rather than someone who is 24 and has a 6 year career is a no brainer.
Bills at Bengals: 3 to Watch in Week 17
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
Jackson Arnold dishes on Peyton Bowen’s wild recruitment: “I have a roommate now… super pumped”
Last Tuesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen was a Notre Dame commit. By Wednesday afternoon, he was an Oregon commit. And by Thursday, he was an Oklahoma Sooner, the defensive crown jewel of an Oklahoma class that ranks No. 5 nationally in the 2023 cycle. At Thursday’s media conference in advance...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/1: New Year, New Angst, and No Mood for Silliness
My name is Barry McBride. I am a publisher and webdork, and this morning I am in no mood for any of the usual silliness from the Cleveland Browns. You see, I am a passionate and deeply fanatical follower of two football teams. One, the “Cleveland Browns,” are a once-storied franchise that has fallen on hard times the last two decades and from which I expect little in terms of on-field success. If the Browns lose a game, my brain has re-wired itself not to reject the loss as being the result of some conspiracy or handiwork of evil Gods shoving their version of fate upon me. I am depressed or prone to drink, but, largely, I’m… okay. It’s basically a Pavlovian response now: Browns play, loss expected, move on.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Controversial targeting review magnified after Fiesta Bowl ending marred TCU, Michigan classic
TCU defensive back Kee’Yon Stewart appeared lower his head while converging on Loveland and made contact with his helmet. After a lengthy review, the officials decided that there was no targeting on the play and the Horned Frogs took over on downs in the victory formation. Michigan coach Jim...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Jim Harbaugh criticized for Michigan playoff loss, questionable timeout decision against TCU
Media members were critical of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following the previously-unbeaten Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU, the program's sixth-consecutive bowl loss under his tutelage. Michigan waited to use its final three timeouts on TCU's final possession when critical seconds drained off the clock, resulting in questions from social media users.
Live updates: Bucs-Panthers could determine NFC South champion
If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Bucs face the Panthers this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in a game that very well could determine the NFC South champion. Win, and Tampa Bay (7-8) will earn...
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a relatively healthy roster.
Matt House speaks on growth of defense and program in successful first year
As the LSU Tigers look to wrap up their season against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Matt House spoke with media on the growth of the team and some individual players throughout the surprisingly successful first year of the new era in Baton Rouge. The season actually...
Temple and Cincinnati looking to start 2-0 in AAC play
In a college basketball landscape where changing rosters have become the norm, Temple and Cincinnati will see a lot of familiar faces when the Owls host their first American Conference game of the season on Sunday. One of the storylines heading in is how many of those familiar faces will or won’t be in uniform.
Brian Kelly provides final updates ahead of LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup
Brian Kelly knows how important a game like Monday’s Citrus Bowl is for the LSU program and for the internal development of the players on the roster. The Tigers enter this contest on a two game losing streak to close out 2022 and want to begin the new year with momentum and confidence heading into the offseason. The best way that can be achieved is by putting together a strong performance against Purdue in Orlando.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
