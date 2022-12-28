ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Federal, local authorities searching suspect's apartment on WSU Pullman campus

PULLMAN, Wash. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November. Sources told NonStop Local KHQ he is a Washington State University (WSU) doctorate student, within the criminal justice department, and was...
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders

If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
Gritman Medical Center 2-23-25 Community Health Needs Assessment

Gritman Medical Center conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years to evaluate the overall health needs of the region. The 2023-25 Community Health Needs Assessment can now be found at the link. Based on input from area experts and Latah County residents, our assessment identified the community’s top...
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30

MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
