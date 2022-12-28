Read full article on original website
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Arrested In The Missing Idaho Quadruple MurdersOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
KHQ Right Now
Federal, local authorities searching suspect's apartment on WSU Pullman campus
PULLMAN, Wash. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November. Sources told NonStop Local KHQ he is a Washington State University (WSU) doctorate student, within the criminal justice department, and was...
desales.edu
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
TODAY.com
What’s next in Idaho murder investigation after suspect's arrest?
Casey Jordan, criminologist and professor at Western Connecticut State University, joins us to discuss the next steps in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation after the law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Pennsylvania.Dec. 31, 2022.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department NONSTOP GRAPHIC
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
KLEWTV
U of I Murders: defamation lawsuit through the documents and lawyer's statement
According to the lawsuit filed on December 21 by a professor and Chair of the History Department at the University of Idaho, none of the four students who were murdered ever took a class from professor Rebecca Scofield. She also does not recall ever meeting any of the victims. TikTok...
pullmanradio.com
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
KXLY
247Sports
