ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Union blames Southwest’s old systems for mass cancellations

By Raquel Martin
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzvpp_0jwyFSxJ00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has questions for Southwest Airlines after mass flight cancellations that have left tens of thousands of travelers stranded for days.

The president of the union that represents Southwest’s pilots said he would welcome a congressional investigation, calling the debacle completely avoidable.

“We’ve never seen anything like this at any airline ever,” Capt. Casey Murray of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association. “We have pilots and flight attendants sleeping in airports. … That causes fatigue.”

Murray blamed Southwest for ignoring calls to update decades-old computer software and scheduling systems.

“These meltdowns occur regularly at Southwest and we’ve been trying to offer solutions” for years,” Murray said. “This should never have happened.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg agreed, vowing to hold the airline accountable. He said his agency is working around the clock to help affected passengers.

“Not just making sure that anybody whose flight is canceled can get a prompt cash refund, but also making sure that your meals, your hotels, your ground transportation are covered,” Buttigieg said.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan promised to uphold those commitments.

“We always take care of our customers, and we will lean in and go above and beyond as they would expect us to,” Jordan said.

He said the goal was to have the airline back on track before next week.

The union president said Southwest needs to take the experience as a wake-up call and be transparent about what it’s going to do to prevent a similar breakdown.

“If they don’t, they’re not going to survive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
CNN

Why Southwest is melting down

A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania: official

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (PIX11/AP) — Authorities in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, law enforcement officials confirmed on Friday. Chief James Fry of the police department of Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho […]
MOSCOW, ID
AOL Corp

'Disruption we've never seen': What's causing the Southwest Airlines meltdown?

A massive storm has blanketed much of the U.S. with snow, slowing air travel during a peak season and causing tens of thousands of flight cancellations. The holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines, however, has far eclipsed its competitors. By Wednesday afternoon, the company had canceled more than 2,500 flights planned...
PIX11

Suspect arrested in 2020 triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl out trick-or-treating with her dad on Halloween 2020 has been arrested more than two years after the incident, police announced Friday. Terrell Owens, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon, charged with three counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up its top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the No. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy