Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Cancer and Caregiving
From Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor. Acting as a caregiver can look many ways. It is not necessarily providing physical care such as lifting and dressing like so many tend to believe. Caregiving frequently refers to providing emotional support and love. It can mean providing transportation, meals and maybe financial assistance. No matter the type of care, it typically means that a lot of changes are occurring for both the person receiving and the person providing care.
thesuntimesnews.com
Horseshoe Park in Dexter Renamed “Paul Cousins Park”
Dexter’s least-known city park may become one of its best-known with the renaming of First Street Park to Paul Cousins Park. “I believe the park is a place that was important to Paul, a park that he personally enjoyed,” said Councilmember Joe Semifero in an email. “Naming the park after him makes sense to a lot of people to commemorate Paul and a lifetime of contributions to Dexter.”
Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history
A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
MSP prepares for Whitmer’s 2nd inauguration
The event is New Year's Day and it's expected to bring a big crowd to the steps of the capitol.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Detroit News
Archbishop Allen Vigneron, area Catholics react to Benedict XVI's death
Michigan's Catholic community on Saturday reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, calling him a "great gift" to the church. Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit, who Benedict appointed as Archbishop of Detroit in 2009, recalled Benedict's many "gifts" in a statement Saturday morning. "While...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Hardware store faces demolition for high-rise; our most-read stories of 2022
There were big stories out of the University of Michigan – the termination of former President Mark Schlissel, the arrest of Wolverine defensive tackle Mazi Smith and the closing of Ulrich’s Bookstore. And from bike lanes to gas ban proposals to a realignment of city council after the...
Detroit News
Whitmer signs bills that pave way for expansion at Huntington Place
Legislation signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday will allow for a future expansion of Huntington Place, the second time in 13 years that state lawmakers have paved the way for changes at Detroit's convention center. The bills would allow the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which oversees Huntington...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dine and dasher forced to pay up
WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Wyandotte man who attempted to flee a restaurant in the 800 block of Biddle Avenue on Dec. 16 without paying his bill was tracked down by police officers at his residence to settle his account. The man was reportedly causing a disturbance and attempting to...
downriversundaytimes.com
Melvindale declines land offer from church
MELVINDALE – The City Council declined a land donation from St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 4141 Laurence Ave., in Allen Park, which overlaps Melvindale, on the advice of City Attorney Larry Coogan. Coogan said the land is “unbuildable” and would have to be maintained by the city.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022
As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
Secretary of State Belleville branch closed from burst pipe
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Secretary of State office is closed after a pipe burst this week, state officials say.According to a Facebook post from the Michigan SOS's office, the Belleville branch closed Wednesday and remains closed Thursday. Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the Canton office. The Belleville branch is expected to reopen Friday.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dearborn
Dearborn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dearborn.
Comments / 0