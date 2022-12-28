ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Cancer and Caregiving

From Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor. Acting as a caregiver can look many ways. It is not necessarily providing physical care such as lifting and dressing like so many tend to believe. Caregiving frequently refers to providing emotional support and love. It can mean providing transportation, meals and maybe financial assistance. No matter the type of care, it typically means that a lot of changes are occurring for both the person receiving and the person providing care.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Horseshoe Park in Dexter Renamed “Paul Cousins Park”

Dexter’s least-known city park may become one of its best-known with the renaming of First Street Park to Paul Cousins Park. “I believe the park is a place that was important to Paul, a park that he personally enjoyed,” said Councilmember Joe Semifero in an email. “Naming the park after him makes sense to a lot of people to commemorate Paul and a lifetime of contributions to Dexter.”
DEXTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history

A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
Detroit News

Archbishop Allen Vigneron, area Catholics react to Benedict XVI's death

Michigan's Catholic community on Saturday reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, calling him a "great gift" to the church. Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit, who Benedict appointed as Archbishop of Detroit in 2009, recalled Benedict's many "gifts" in a statement Saturday morning. "While...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer signs bills that pave way for expansion at Huntington Place

Legislation signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday will allow for a future expansion of Huntington Place, the second time in 13 years that state lawmakers have paved the way for changes at Detroit's convention center. The bills would allow the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which oversees Huntington...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dine and dasher forced to pay up

WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Wyandotte man who attempted to flee a restaurant in the 800 block of Biddle Avenue on Dec. 16 without paying his bill was tracked down by police officers at his residence to settle his account. The man was reportedly causing a disturbance and attempting to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Melvindale declines land offer from church

MELVINDALE – The City Council declined a land donation from St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 4141 Laurence Ave., in Allen Park, which overlaps Melvindale, on the advice of City Attorney Larry Coogan. Coogan said the land is “unbuildable” and would have to be maintained by the city.
MELVINDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Secretary of State Belleville branch closed from burst pipe

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Secretary of State office is closed after a pipe burst this week, state officials say.According to a Facebook post from the Michigan SOS's office, the Belleville branch closed Wednesday and remains closed Thursday. Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the Canton office. The Belleville branch is expected to reopen Friday. 
BELLEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy