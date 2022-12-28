ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food

Kwanzaa celebrations took place in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Wellington on Friday. At The Square in downtown West PalmBeach, local dance and drum artists showed their skills while teaching the community about the holiday and African culture. Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum company organizers say the goal is...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Heart attacks spike at the end of December

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The American Heart Association says Christmas to New Year's Day is the peak week for heart complications, as more people die from heart attacks than any other time of the year. They call it holiday heart attacks. "I noticed that during the holidays there's...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton

The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023. It was a new year on Saturday at Town Center at Boca Raton, just 12 hours earlier. Complete with an apple juice toast and confetti, kids...
BOCA RATON, FL
Florida sergeant dies on Christmas Day

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working in Wellington, according to deputies. "Please keep the Cardenas family in your thoughts and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party

Downtown West Palm Beach came alive with activity Saturday night as thousands packed Clematis Street for a block party to ring in the new year. "We’re probably expecting three, four, five times the normal turnout," said Rodney Mayo, head of Subculture Group, which organized the event. "It's New Year's Eve. Everybody comes out New Year's Eve."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
LWV To Host PBC Administrator Verdenia Baker

The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County will host an informative lunch event on Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023, at 11 a.m. featuring Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker. The start of 2023 is the perfect time to get an update on “the State of the County” — and no...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center

Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
WELLINGTON, FL
Lion Country Safari welcomes giraffe baby

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's a boy! Lion Country Safari welcomed a very special addition this week. Shortly after opening on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, the drive-through safari park and walk-through amusement park in Palm Beach welcomed a male giraffe calf to its herd. Guests visiting the park had a unique opportunity to witness the incredible birth from their cars.
PALM BEACH, FL
Raise a new roof for St. Ambrose Catholic Church

Deerfield Beach – “Whether people receive a tax benefit from their contribution or not they should be thinking of St. Ambrose,“ said parishioner Frank Congemi. For some, it could be their New Year’s Resolution. The 20-year-old roof on the sanctuary is showing its age. When it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store

LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door.  After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday,  CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed,  about the ordeal.She...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons

A beachside restaurant in Fort Pierce is offering breathalyzer tests and Uber rides to impaired patrons who come to eat and drink. The manager of Archie's Seabreeze said the idea came about three months ago after noticing customers coming in impaired. "One of the things we started doing was offering...
FORT PIERCE, FL

