Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food
Kwanzaa celebrations took place in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Wellington on Friday. At The Square in downtown West PalmBeach, local dance and drum artists showed their skills while teaching the community about the holiday and African culture. Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum company organizers say the goal is...
Heart attacks spike at the end of December
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The American Heart Association says Christmas to New Year's Day is the peak week for heart complications, as more people die from heart attacks than any other time of the year. They call it holiday heart attacks. "I noticed that during the holidays there's...
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton
The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023. It was a new year on Saturday at Town Center at Boca Raton, just 12 hours earlier. Complete with an apple juice toast and confetti, kids...
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
Neihborborhood shaken after innocent bystander killled
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.
Florida sergeant dies on Christmas Day
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working in Wellington, according to deputies. "Please keep the Cardenas family in your thoughts and...
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Downtown West Palm Beach came alive with activity Saturday night as thousands packed Clematis Street for a block party to ring in the new year. "We’re probably expecting three, four, five times the normal turnout," said Rodney Mayo, head of Subculture Group, which organized the event. "It's New Year's Eve. Everybody comes out New Year's Eve."
LWV To Host PBC Administrator Verdenia Baker
The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County will host an informative lunch event on Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023, at 11 a.m. featuring Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker. The start of 2023 is the perfect time to get an update on “the State of the County” — and no...
'Make sure they got home safe': Fort Pierce restaurant owner makes breathalyzers available
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A restaurant on the Treasure Coast is making breathalyzers available and the owner says it's not just for the holidays. Suzanne Quitt is the general manager at Archie's Seabreeze in Fort Pierce. "We actually have a breathalyzer behind the bar, and we have a breathalyzer...
Woman accused of battering pregnant woman, said she 'was not a good person'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested after police say she battered a pregnant woman. On Dec. 24, around 6 p.m., officers with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to reports of a domestic battery. The pregnant victim the officer that Esther Flores-Acevedo, 57, grabbed...
Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center
Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
World of Beer is Headed Back to Palm Beach County
The brand will return to South Florida with a new, company-run location
Lion Country Safari welcomes giraffe baby
FORT LAUDERDALE - It's a boy! Lion Country Safari welcomed a very special addition this week. Shortly after opening on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, the drive-through safari park and walk-through amusement park in Palm Beach welcomed a male giraffe calf to its herd. Guests visiting the park had a unique opportunity to witness the incredible birth from their cars.
Raise a new roof for St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Deerfield Beach – “Whether people receive a tax benefit from their contribution or not they should be thinking of St. Ambrose,“ said parishioner Frank Congemi. For some, it could be their New Year’s Resolution. The 20-year-old roof on the sanctuary is showing its age. When it...
BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store
LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door. After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday, CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed, about the ordeal.She...
Health advisory remains at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Lucie River North Fork
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County annonced Thursday it will maintain a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie. Sample results found higher-than-normal levels of enteric bacteria, the agency said. Swimming is not recommended at...
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
Fake teen doctor sentenced in separate fraud in Palm Beach County
Malachi Love-Robinson, who was convicted of posing as a fake doctor as a teen in West Palm Beach and was known as "Dr. Love," has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in fraud of his employer.
Palm Beach County deputies asking for help in arson investigation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are asking the communities of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth for help investigating an arson that happened early Thursday morning. It took place around 4 a.m. at a house on Bonanza Drive. In The Headlines: Innocent man killed by...
Fort Pierce restaurant offering breathalyzer, Uber to impaired patrons
A beachside restaurant in Fort Pierce is offering breathalyzer tests and Uber rides to impaired patrons who come to eat and drink. The manager of Archie's Seabreeze said the idea came about three months ago after noticing customers coming in impaired. "One of the things we started doing was offering...
