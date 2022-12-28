ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

City of Oklahoma City releases holiday schedule for New Year's holiday weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City has released the weekend holiday schedule for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Monday, Jan. 2. On New Year's Eve, OKC buses will be running on a weekend schedule. The OKC Street Car will be operating until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 with free fares. Customer service for the Streetcar will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

A look back at Oklahoma's weather in 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been a fairly interesting year for weather in Oklahoma this past year. We've seen a little bit of everything...snow, flooding, extreme heat, severe drought, tornadoes...you can pretty much pick your poison when you live in a state like Oklahoma. So let's break it down and see what 2022's weather dealt out to Oklahomans this year!
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

1 shot dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Midtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead and others injured. Officials say the shooting occurred near Sunset Patio Bar at NW 10th and Hudson shortly after midnight. Reports say a person was found dead at the scene by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police arrested 30-year-old Tarell Christopher Smith in connection to the shooting in NE OKC. Smith will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the two who were wounded in the shooting remain...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Historical Signage project says two new sign installments to come in 2023

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Historical Signage project in Norman has two new signs that will be coming in 2023, according to City officials. People driving through Norman can read about significant events, people and places in the Norman community through the Historical Signage project, a citizen-led initiative that has seen its first three signs placed in 2022. The most recent sign was placed on Dec. 20.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Luther Police K9 helps in arrest of two people for possession of drugs

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — With the help of their K-9 Kodi, Luther Police arrested two people after they were found with narcotics in their possession. Around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, a Luther officer pulled over Cody Barnes of Wellston for two traffic violations in the are of 3rd and Main. K-9 Kodi was deployed and alerted the officer that the vehicle had narcotics in it.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

