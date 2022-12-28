Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
'Pretty much back to normal': Southwest Airlines flights getting back on track in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a long week of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, officials say things are starting to return to normal. Across the country on Friday, only 43 Southwest flights were cancelled. And in Oklahoma, zero flights were cancelled on Dec. 30, instead, just a few flight delays.
okcfox.com
City of Oklahoma City releases holiday schedule for New Year's holiday weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City has released the weekend holiday schedule for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Monday, Jan. 2. On New Year's Eve, OKC buses will be running on a weekend schedule. The OKC Street Car will be operating until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 with free fares. Customer service for the Streetcar will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
okcfox.com
'Complaints overload 911': OKC asking people to not call 911 to report illegal fireworks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is asking people to not call 911 about people setting off illegal fireworks this New Year's Eve/New Year's. To help keep the 911 phone lines clear for people experiencing life-threatening emergencies, the City of Oklahoma City is asking that residents do not call 911 to report illegal fireworks.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
A look back at Oklahoma's weather in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been a fairly interesting year for weather in Oklahoma this past year. We've seen a little bit of everything...snow, flooding, extreme heat, severe drought, tornadoes...you can pretty much pick your poison when you live in a state like Oklahoma. So let's break it down and see what 2022's weather dealt out to Oklahomans this year!
okcfox.com
1 shot dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Midtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead and others injured. Officials say the shooting occurred near Sunset Patio Bar at NW 10th and Hudson shortly after midnight. Reports say a person was found dead at the scene by...
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police arrested 30-year-old Tarell Christopher Smith in connection to the shooting in NE OKC. Smith will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the two who were wounded in the shooting remain...
okcfox.com
Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
okcfox.com
Suspect in custody; Police search for armed robbery suspect in downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police say the suspect is now in custody. Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in downtown Oklahoma City on Thursday. Officials say a suspect carjacked a person at gunpoint before police began a pursuit. Police pursued the suspect until the suspect...
okcfox.com
New Years Celebration 'Opening Night' back at Bicentennial Park after COVID
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The biggest New Year's Eve celebration in Oklahoma City is getting ready for Opening Night. For the last two years, due to COVID, this event has been at the Bricktown Ball Park. This year it's back at Bicentennial Park and better than ever. It's the...
okcfox.com
'Kind of a surprise': Moore Police 'bring home the bacon' after pig found blocking traffic
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — It's not something you see every day. The Moore Police Department "brought home the bacon" after rescuing a pig who was blocking traffic on Thursday, December 29. Police responded to Broadway Ave. in Moore after receiving calls of a pig blocking the road. Fox 25...
okcfox.com
Historical Signage project says two new sign installments to come in 2023
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Historical Signage project in Norman has two new signs that will be coming in 2023, according to City officials. People driving through Norman can read about significant events, people and places in the Norman community through the Historical Signage project, a citizen-led initiative that has seen its first three signs placed in 2022. The most recent sign was placed on Dec. 20.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
okcfox.com
Luther Police K9 helps in arrest of two people for possession of drugs
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — With the help of their K-9 Kodi, Luther Police arrested two people after they were found with narcotics in their possession. Around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, a Luther officer pulled over Cody Barnes of Wellston for two traffic violations in the are of 3rd and Main. K-9 Kodi was deployed and alerted the officer that the vehicle had narcotics in it.
