NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Historical Signage project in Norman has two new signs that will be coming in 2023, according to City officials. People driving through Norman can read about significant events, people and places in the Norman community through the Historical Signage project, a citizen-led initiative that has seen its first three signs placed in 2022. The most recent sign was placed on Dec. 20.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO