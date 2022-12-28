Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid …. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New Years' Eve countdown... to noon?. Here’s what we know the...
pahomepage.com
3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one
Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Idaho Press Conference Update. 37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg. 37 life-size snowmen take...
pahomepage.com
Father accused of police chase with son in the car
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9. Father accused of police chase with son in the car. ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
pahomepage.com
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP,...
pahomepage.com
Parlor Beverages talks root beer, charity, and Breaking Benjamin
PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Josh and Aaron from Parlor Beverages. Parlor Beverages is a Wilkes-Barre based company known for their root beer. Chris, Josh, and Aaron not only talk about Parlor Beverages’ sweet tasting drinks, but also their recent charitable donations through their new Parlor Community Impact Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.
pahomepage.com
The Barn Nutrition and Fitness helps you get in shape
PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Mary and Brad from The Barn Nutrition and Fitness. The Barn, a Shavertown based fitness center, is here to help you with any health and wellness related New Year’s resolutions. The Barn offers a class for “Newbies” that can even be viewed from home over Zoom.
pahomepage.com
Anyone can get in shape at Experience Fitness
PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Kyle McGlynn, the owner of Experience Fitness in Plains. Chris and Kyle talk about how you don’t need to be in shape to before joining Experience Fitness. The small group training sessions can help anyone, no matter their experience level.
Comments / 0