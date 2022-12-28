PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Mary and Brad from The Barn Nutrition and Fitness. The Barn, a Shavertown based fitness center, is here to help you with any health and wellness related New Year’s resolutions. The Barn offers a class for “Newbies” that can even be viewed from home over Zoom.

SHAVERTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO