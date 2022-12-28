Read full article on original website
Luzerne County Sunoco robbed at gunpoint
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township. Investigators said a white male around 5’10” […]
Scranton police search for vandalism suspect
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
WOLF
Idaho Murder Suspect Arrested in the Poconos: What We Know about Bryan Kohberger
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “In conjunction with the Pennsylvania state police, FBI, detectives have arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger, in Albrightsville Pennsylvania, on a warrant for the murders of Ethan, Zana, Madison, and Kaylee” says Moscow Idaho Police Chief, James Fry. The 100 block of Lamsden...
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
Update: Police identify cathedral damage suspect
SCRANTON — Police said they have identified the person suspected of damaging a door at the Cathedral of St. Peter. The Scrant
Fire breaks out at home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to figure out what started a fire at a home in Luzerne County. Fire crews say flames broke out at the place along Miller Street just before 3 p.m. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
pahomepage.com
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 35 years of delivering mail in downtown Scranton, including to the WBRE Scranton office, ‘Tex the mailman’ is officially retiring. His real name is Cary Zuckero, but, everybody on his route knows him as Tex. The Ritz Theatre held a small...
Woman shot outside bar late Friday night in Exeter Township
The Exeter Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Liberty Tap Room, 237 N Prospect Street in Exeter Township, at 11:43pm on Friday, December 30th. According to police, the initial investigation indicates that an unknown suspect(s) fired at least seven shots outside the bar. A...
WOLF
Police: Man arrested for 'violently assaulting' girlfriend
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man found "violently assaulting" his girlfriend inside a Monroe County home was taken into custody on Thursday. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers were called to a home off of Beechwood Lane in East Stroudsburg on Thursday morning around 2:30 AM for a reported domestic disturbance.
Update: Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports. State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were...
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
GoFundMe set up to help homeless man and his dog, Ruby
There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
Armed robbery suspect captured in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATED: Troopers picked up 49-year-old Todd Kitchen Thursday morning. He is locked up in Lackawanna County. Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a man who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint. Troopers say Todd Kitchen, 49, broke into a home along Little Lake Road...
