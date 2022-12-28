ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Luzerne County Sunoco robbed at gunpoint

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township. Investigators said a white male around 5’10” […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton police search for vandalism suspect

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting

UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger shooting victim identified

Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
BERWICK, PA
pahomepage.com

After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 35 years of delivering mail in downtown Scranton, including to the WBRE Scranton office, ‘Tex the mailman’ is officially retiring. His real name is Cary Zuckero, but, everybody on his route knows him as Tex. The Ritz Theatre held a small...
SCRANTON, PA
Berks Weekly

Woman shot outside bar late Friday night in Exeter Township

The Exeter Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Liberty Tap Room, 237 N Prospect Street in Exeter Township, at 11:43pm on Friday, December 30th. According to police, the initial investigation indicates that an unknown suspect(s) fired at least seven shots outside the bar. A...
EXETER, PA
WOLF

Police: Man arrested for 'violently assaulting' girlfriend

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man found "violently assaulting" his girlfriend inside a Monroe County home was taken into custody on Thursday. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers were called to a home off of Beechwood Lane in East Stroudsburg on Thursday morning around 2:30 AM for a reported domestic disturbance.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
DANVILLE, PA

