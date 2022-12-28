Read full article on original website
Albany Driver Stranded On Thruway Was 3 Times Legal Limit For Alcohol, Police Say
A woman from the region is facing drunk driving charges after she was allegedly found on the Thruway with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit to drive, authorities said. State Police in Orange County spotted 36-year-old Karen Bermejo, of Albany, at around 3:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30,...
Rest Area McDonald's Worker Intentionally Set Fire To Guilderland Building, Police Say
A McDonald’s employee at a rest area in the region is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to the building. State Police in Albany County were initially called to the Guilderland Travel Plaza on I-90 just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a fire. Investigators...
Bad To Worse: Stranded Driver Gets Help, Then Handcuffs From Troopers In Capital Region
A broken down car was just the beginning for a Capital Region man whose Christmas went from bad to worse and ended with him in handcuffs.State Police in Saratoga County were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of a disabled vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau.Th…
theupstater.com
Boat repair shop owner charged with grand larceny, fraud
COEYMANS — A Troy man was arrested and faces charges of grand larceny and fraud related to a boat repair shop he owns in Coeymans Landing. Milford Perkins, 42, of Troy, was charged Dec. 27 with three counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud, according to the Coeymans Police Department.
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
Lake George man charged after break-in, assault
A Lake George man is on probation, police say, after he broke into a house on Caldwell Avenue and assaulted the person inside.
Police identify those involved in Greene County crash
On Wednesday afternoon, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m. Police have identified those involved in the crash.
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Man Nabbed For DWI In Town Of Ulster With Child In Car, State Police Say
A routine traffic stop turned into a DWI arrest after the driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated while driving with his 12-year-old child. The incident took place in Ulster County on I-87 around 11:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in the town of Ulster. According to New York State Police,...
cortlandvoice.com
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
Suspect in court after Dec. 28 Hoosick Street stabbing
According to Troy City Court Maurice Jones, 27 was seen in court the morning of December 29 in response to the stabbing that happened on Hoosick and 8th last night, December 28. The charges are listed below.
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
columbiapaper.com
Two children referred to probation after man attacked
HUDSON—Two youths under the age of 18 have been identified in connection with an attack on a man over 60. According to a press release from Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore, Hudson City Police responded to a report of a large fight at the intersection of Second and Warren streets, Friday, October 14 at 8:40 p.m.
