Moreau, NY

theupstater.com

Boat repair shop owner charged with grand larceny, fraud

COEYMANS — A Troy man was arrested and faces charges of grand larceny and fraud related to a boat repair shop he owns in Coeymans Landing. Milford Perkins, 42, of Troy, was charged Dec. 27 with three counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud, according to the Coeymans Police Department.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police identify those involved in Greene County crash

On Wednesday afternoon, two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m. Police have identified those involved in the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)

The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Two children referred to probation after man attacked

HUDSON—Two youths under the age of 18 have been identified in connection with an attack on a man over 60. According to a press release from Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore, Hudson City Police responded to a report of a large fight at the intersection of Second and Warren streets, Friday, October 14 at 8:40 p.m.
HUDSON, NY
News Channel 34

Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

