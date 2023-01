LAWRENCE COUNTY TRUSTEE KILEY WEATHERS HAS ANNOUNCED UPCOMING LOCATIONS FOR COMMUNITY PROPERTY TAX COLLECTION SITES. ON THURSDAY JANUARY 12TH, OFFICIALS WILL BE AT LORETTO CITY HALL FROM 9 TO 2:30, ON JANUARY 13TH AT SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISPTRICT FROM 9 – 11:30 AND ETHRIDGE CITY HALL FROM 12 TO 2:30. ON JANUARY 18TH AT THE IRON CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT FROM 9 TO 11:30 AND AT SAINT JOSEPH CITY HALL FROM 12:00 UNTIL 2:30. ON JANUARY 19TH AT THE WEST END COMMUNITY CLUB FROM 9 TO 11:30 AND NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT FROM 12 TO 2:30. ON JANUARY 20TH AT MOORE’S COUNTRY STORE IN FIVE POINTS FROM 9 TO 11:30. COMMUNITY COLLECTION SITES ARE DESIGNED TO MAKE PAYMENT OF ANNUAL PROPERTY TAXES MORE CONVENIENT FOR COUNTY RESIDENTS LIVING IN RURAL AREAS.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO