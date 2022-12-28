Read full article on original website
Area holiday closings for January 2
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
Shoals Area: Take The Plunge, Make A Difference! Sunday, January 1st, 2023 McFarland Park
Start the new year off with a....splash! This Sunday at 1pm, hundreds of people are expected to gather and brave the frigid waters of the Tennessee River at the annual "Plunge Into The New Year" at McFarland Park in Florence. The story behind this event and the reason it continues into it's 7th year, is one of love, compassion, re-birth and remembrance. It started small - as a way for a few people to honor the life of a friend but has grown into a big event for bringing awareness to suicide prevention in the Shoals. This is definitely an event you don't want to miss!
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
Holiday Closures
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
EXCLUSIVE: Teen says staff at Waverly youth facility helped him, others escape
One of five teens who investigators said escaped from the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Waverly says a staff member at the facility helped them get out.
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
ON WEDNESDAY JUST AFTER 2 P.M. OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS IN THE 400 BLOCK OF SOUTH COURT STREET TO THE REPORT OF AN ASSAULT. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS FOUND A 39-YEAR-OLD VICTIM THAT HAD BEEN HIT IN THE HEAD BY A CO-WORKER WITH A METAL BAR. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED DURING AN ARGUMENT. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. ON THURSDAY BRIAN KEITH HINES TUNRED HIMSELF IN AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. AFTER SPEAKING WITH DETECTIVES HINES FACES CHARGES OF ASSAUT IN THE SECOND DEGREE. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
Water advisory lifted for Lincoln County residents
Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee, can once again safely use their tap water without boiling it first. The Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities has lifted a boil advisory that was issued to customers Tuesday. The board said there was a problem with the drinking water that has since been resolved.
Water outage to impact West Lauderdale customers
West Lauderdale Water Authority customers may experience a water outage Thursday and Friday.
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 15 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
Man arrested after Thursday night homicide in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Thursday night homicide in Hardin County leads to an arrest. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms 23-year-old Sonny Cole McVay is currently in custody. According to the TBI, agents joined the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at the request of District Attorney General Neil Thompson...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
Maury Regional Health Care Foundation gets grant to provide mammograms
THE MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION HAS RECEIVED A $7,500 GRANT FROM THE WOMEN'S FUND OF THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. THE GRANT IS DESIGNATED TO THE WOMEN’S CENTER FUND, WHICH ASSISTS IN PROVIDING FREE MAMMOGRAMS, CAMISOLES, WIGS, LYMPHEDEMA GARMENTS AND MORE TO THOSE WHO QUALIFY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THIS IS THE 12th CONSECUTIVE YEAR THAT THE FOUNDATION HAS RECEIVED THE FUNDS.
Carolyn Marie Forsythe
Carolyn Marie Forsythe, age 73, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired caregiver, and a member of New Prospect Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Lovell; and her...
Limestone County Man Faces Murder Charges
A LIMESTONE COUNTY MAN FACES MURDER CHARGES AFTER A SHOOTING IN ATHENS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, OFFICERS WITH THE ATHENS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO ARETHA DRIVE AROUND 3:30 TO A REPORT OF A PERSON SHOT. CAMERSON WHITT WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE LATER DIED PERISHED. JORDAN LARON TURNER, 20, OF ATHENS WAS CHARGED WITH MURDER AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE LIMESTONE COUNTY JAIL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT ATHENS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-233-8700.
Maury County Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year
Maury County Public Schools announce Teachers of the Year. these celebrated teachers below, please be sure and let them know how proud we are of them and their colleagues. Baker Elementary School, Kaitlyn Holt, PreK – 4th. Battle Creek Elementary School, Beverly Richardson, PreK – 4th. Battle Creek...
