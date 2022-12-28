ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
defpen

Gunna To Be Released From Prison

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens has reportedly pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge tied to the sweeping indictment put forth against Jeffrey “Young Thug” Williams and other alleged members of YSL. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that...
ATLANTA, GA
defpen

Jury Reaches Verdict In Tory Lanez Assault Trial

A verdict has reportedly been reached in a high-profile case involving Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson, Megan “Meg Thee Stallion” Pete and Kelsey Nicole Harris. Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to the following charges: carrying an unregistered firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The aforementioned charges put forth by the Los Angeles District Attorney carry a maximum penalty of more than two decades in prison. After nearly two weeks of trial and two days of deliberation, a jury has reached a verdict that will have a profound impact on all parties involved.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy