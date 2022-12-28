Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Berthoud’s favorite A&W restaurant is looking for new owners
Root beer float entrepreneurs wanted! The iconic A&W restaurant at 802 Mountain Avenue is looking for new owners. Since 1971 the Hamann family has owned and operated the ‘All-American Food’ establishment in Berthoud. “We got people that come in from all over because they’ve been here — Carter Lake traffic in the summertime,” said Randy Hamann. Since 1995, Hamann and his wife have run the classic drive-in staple while raising their family.
castlepinesconnection.com
Hickory House – barbecue tradition runs deep
One of northern Douglas County’s most well-established restaurants happens to have the least amount of frills. Hickory House, at South Parker Road and Mountain Man Drive, has been the go-to place for casual meals and special occasions for scores of Parker residents for nearly 20 years. Aside from prime...
villagerpublishing.com
Erma Bombeck remembered
The New Year; A good time to remember Erma’s philosophy. She wasn’t a politician, never held public office, but offered advice from her heart that seemed to heal our souls and tickle our funny bones. I heard Erma speak many years ago before her untimely death. She addressed a newspaper audience at our annual convention at the stately Brown Palace hotel. She confessed her addiction to smoking that likely ended her life before her time. I’ve featured this column in past years but it is so timely every time that I read her masterpiece. A special salute to all of the cooks of the holiday season, to the fathers, mothers, grandmothers and grandfathers, daughters and sons, who worked so hard on meals and presents to make families happy.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Whiskey bottle pay homage to Colorado's iconic 14ers
It's no secret that many mountain folk love their whiskey and one Denver-based whiskey company is set on giving them a nod, while also giving back to the local community. Earlier this month, TINCUP introduced their 'Fourteener' bourbon whiskey, aged 14 years and named after Colorado's many 14,000-foot peaks. The launch also included a $14,000 donation to the Colorado Fourteener Initiative, which helps to preserve and restore trails on Colorado's tallest peaks.
Where to recycle Christmas trees on Colorado's Front Range
With Christmas Day in the rear view mirror, it's time to start thinking about recycling your Christmas tree. Dried-out trees pose a fire risk, making it important to properly dispose of trees when the holiday is over. Recycled trees are often turned into mulch or composted. Remember, before recycling a...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
The best thing about nachos is how many ingredients you can stack on them. From basics like tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese to guacamole and meats, there are plenty of ways to spice up a helping of tortilla chips. If you're craving some crunchy goodness, look no further than Eat...
The best Colorado restaurant, visited by Guy Fieri: report
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
Westword
Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison
Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
kubcgold.com
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
Waterworks Car Wash New Years Deal
Sponsored Segment by Waterworks With the snow we got last week, it’s likely your car is in need of a clean-up and Waterworks car wash can help you with that!Even Better, they’ve got a half-priced deal just for our Great Day Colorado viewers on their full service car wash plus pro-pack wash.GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped […]
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains. Here's how much snow fell elsewhere.
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
kunc.org
Colorado Edition 2022 Highlights: Recovery residence, norovirus in the Grand Canyon and John Denver
Recovery residence: Early in the year, KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel visited a Greeley home where a small group of women are supporting each other to stay substance-free. They call it a “recovery residence.”. And as Stephanie reported, they’re growing in numbers as more people choose to live in substance-free...
kubcgold.com
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
How much heavy snow landed in your yard?
The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
Comments / 0