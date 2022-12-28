ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

WNYT

State police seek pair in Valatie, East Greenbush larceny case

State police need your help with a larceny investigation from September. A purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, say police. The credit cards were then used to buy gift cards at the East Greenbush Target. Police have now released two photos of people they’re trying to...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
newportdispatch.com

One stabbed, one arrested in Manchester

MANCHESTER – At least one person was reportedly hurt during a fight at the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester this morning. The incident took place at 199 Manchester Street. According to witnesses, police worked to separate several individuals physically fighting and engaged verbally altercations at around 6:45 a.m.
MANCHESTER, VT
WNYT

Man accused of Lake George break-in, assault

A man is arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a resident inside. Matthew Charlson, 43, from Lake George entered a home on Caldwell Avenue in Lake George, said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Charlson is facing burglary charges. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to the sheriff’s...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault

A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
GALWAY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County MMA studio owner admits to attempted rape

The owner of a mixed martial arts studio in Saratoga County pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Jonathan Aronson, 51, was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day in the town of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said Aronson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her....
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in double Troy stabbing

A man was arraigned Thursday for a stabbing in Troy on Wednesday evening. Maurice Jones, 27, stabbed a male and a female around 6:15, near 8th and Hoosick streets, say investigators. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and are expected to be okay. Jones is facing several charges,...
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two seriously injured in Greene County Thruway crash

NEW BALTIMORE – Two occupants of a minivan that was following an oversized flatbed tractor-trailer on the Thruway as its escort vehicle in the early evening of December 28 were seriously injured when their vehicle was struck from behind by a minivan. State Police said the tractor-trailer was hauling...
GREENE COUNTY, NY

