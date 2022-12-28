Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
State police seek pair in Valatie, East Greenbush larceny case
State police need your help with a larceny investigation from September. A purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, say police. The credit cards were then used to buy gift cards at the East Greenbush Target. Police have now released two photos of people they’re trying to...
newportdispatch.com
One stabbed, one arrested in Manchester
MANCHESTER – At least one person was reportedly hurt during a fight at the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester this morning. The incident took place at 199 Manchester Street. According to witnesses, police worked to separate several individuals physically fighting and engaged verbally altercations at around 6:45 a.m.
Rest Area McDonald's Worker Intentionally Set Fire To Guilderland Building, Police Say
A McDonald’s employee at a rest area in the region is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to the building. State Police in Albany County were initially called to the Guilderland Travel Plaza on I-90 just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a fire. Investigators...
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
Suspect in court after Dec. 28 Hoosick Street stabbing
According to Troy City Court Maurice Jones, 27 was seen in court the morning of December 29 in response to the stabbing that happened on Hoosick and 8th last night, December 28. The charges are listed below.
WNYT
Man accused of Lake George break-in, assault
A man is arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a resident inside. Matthew Charlson, 43, from Lake George entered a home on Caldwell Avenue in Lake George, said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Charlson is facing burglary charges. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to the sheriff’s...
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
WNYT
Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault
A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
Albany Driver Stranded On Thruway Was 3 Times Legal Limit For Alcohol, Police Say
A woman from the region is facing drunk driving charges after she was allegedly found on the Thruway with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit to drive, authorities said. State Police in Orange County spotted 36-year-old Karen Bermejo, of Albany, at around 3:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30,...
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
WNYT
Saratoga County MMA studio owner admits to attempted rape
The owner of a mixed martial arts studio in Saratoga County pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Jonathan Aronson, 51, was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day in the town of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said Aronson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her....
Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges
Richard Blackmer, who has ongoing criminal charges in Bennington County, is accused of taking close to $100,000 from two New York women in violation of court orders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges.
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
WNYT
Man arraigned in double Troy stabbing
A man was arraigned Thursday for a stabbing in Troy on Wednesday evening. Maurice Jones, 27, stabbed a male and a female around 6:15, near 8th and Hoosick streets, say investigators. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and are expected to be okay. Jones is facing several charges,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two seriously injured in Greene County Thruway crash
NEW BALTIMORE – Two occupants of a minivan that was following an oversized flatbed tractor-trailer on the Thruway as its escort vehicle in the early evening of December 28 were seriously injured when their vehicle was struck from behind by a minivan. State Police said the tractor-trailer was hauling...
Troy man pleads guilty in cocaine conspiracy case
A Troy man faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region.
