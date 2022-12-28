Read full article on original website
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Bradley Adds Matthew J. Flynn to D.C. Office
WASHINGTON, DC—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew J. Flynn has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as an associate. Flynn is a member of Bradley’s Government Contracts and Government Enforcement and Investigations practice groups, where he assists clients as they navigate intricate and sensitive government processes and the complex regulatory environment.
Brittney Verner goes one-on-one with Mayor Brandon Scott
We are less than 48 hours away from celebrating the start of a new year, but now we're looking at some milestones city leaders have made this year.
Washington Examiner
Washington’s Union Station shows what happens when lawlessness is ignored
While serving in Congress, I had the pleasure of visiting and attending events at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Union Station is a historical landmark in our nation’s capital, and before the pandemic, it was a safe place to eat, shop, or catch a train along the East Coast.
WJLA
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law
Weeks after the D.C. Council unanimously approved the Revised Criminal Code Act, Mayor Muriel Bowser still hasn’t hinted at whether she would sign the bill into law. The post Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
fox5dc.com
Arrest of foreign most wanted criminal in Manassas sparks immigration policy conversation
One of the most wanted people in El Salvador was arrested in Prince William County earlier this month, sparking a greater discussion about the relationship between local authorities and ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Engadget
Grubhub ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle Washington DC deceptive practices lawsuit
Grubhub has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed against the company by the District of Columbia over "deceptive trade practices." Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that his office has reached an agreement with the food delivery service "for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques." If you'll recall, his office sued the company earlier this year, accusing it of charging hidden fees and misrepresenting Grubhub+ subscription's offer of "unlimited free delivery," since customers still have to pay a service fee.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
fox5dc.com
Driver hits 2 women near White House, killing 1
WASHINGTON - A driver fleeing a Secret Service traffic stop in D.C. struck two women Friday evening, killing one of them, and critically injuring the other. D.C. police said the incident occurred after a member of the Secret Service pulled the driver over on 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest around 4:30 p.m.
Opinion: Questions arise about qualifications of candidate to lead Prince George’s school board
It is extremely important that our county prioritize the qualifications of our Board of Education chair, the author writes. The post Opinion: Questions arise about qualifications of candidate to lead Prince George’s school board appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
indherald.com
The long road back from drug addiction’s dark stranglehold
The National Society of Collegiate Scholars announced earlier this month that Winfield’s Vanessa Henry has accepted an invitation to join its membership ranks. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with members that include former President Jimmy Carter and the late John McCain, the NSCS requires its members to have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and boasts that it extends membership offers to less than 10% of all eligible college students in the nation. Being invited to join the honor society would be an accomplishment for anyone.
Maryland Man Sentenced To Prison For Transporting Over $300,000 Of Stolen Cash
A Maryland man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property and also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution. According to court documents and statements made in court, from
Comments / 0