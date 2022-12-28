ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Bradley Adds Matthew J. Flynn to D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, DC—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew J. Flynn has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as an associate. Flynn is a member of Bradley’s Government Contracts and Government Enforcement and Investigations practice groups, where he assists clients as they navigate intricate and sensitive government processes and the complex regulatory environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Engadget

Grubhub ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle Washington DC deceptive practices lawsuit

Grubhub has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed against the company by the District of Columbia over "deceptive trade practices." Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that his office has reached an agreement with the food delivery service "for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques." If you'll recall, his office sued the company earlier this year, accusing it of charging hidden fees and misrepresenting Grubhub+ subscription's offer of "unlimited free delivery," since customers still have to pay a service fee.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Driver hits 2 women near White House, killing 1

WASHINGTON - A driver fleeing a Secret Service traffic stop in D.C. struck two women Friday evening, killing one of them, and critically injuring the other. D.C. police said the incident occurred after a member of the Secret Service pulled the driver over on 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest around 4:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
indherald.com

The long road back from drug addiction’s dark stranglehold

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars announced earlier this month that Winfield’s Vanessa Henry has accepted an invitation to join its membership ranks. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with members that include former President Jimmy Carter and the late John McCain, the NSCS requires its members to have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and boasts that it extends membership offers to less than 10% of all eligible college students in the nation. Being invited to join the honor society would be an accomplishment for anyone.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy