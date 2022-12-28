As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO