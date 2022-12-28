Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deer District New Year's Eve celebrations: 'Thank you for 2022'
MILWAUKEE - Around the world, Dec. 31 was filled with celebrations of 2022 while ringing in 2023. In Milwaukee, Punch Bowl Social threw a party it'd been waiting for – celebrating a year in which it reopened its doors. "We will be turning up a little bit for New...
themadent.com
Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?
As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
macaronikid.com
Save on Tickets to Brick Fest Live January 7-8 in Milwaukee
Brick Fest Live is on tour hitting cities across the country! Join in on the fun January 7-8 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI!. Filled with Life-Size Models, Games, Photo Ops, Limited Edition Merchandise and MORE, it's the perfect outing for everyone!. HURRY! Limited quantities available!. Please note: This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County 'Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights' caps 2022
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo transformed into an illuminated world for the final time Saturday night, Dec. 31. The special "Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights" show ran until 9 p.m. From twinkling lights to animals, guests could enjoy an evening under the stars. If you missed your chance to...
Milwaukee to get its spotlight in Times Square on New Year's Eve
VISIT Milwaukee announced Thursday it will kick off the new year with a 35 x 23-foot billboard in Times Square. National Geographic named Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sending off 2022, ringing in 2023 on FOX6 WakeUp News
MILWAUKEE - The FOX6 WakeUp News team sent off 2022 by looking back on some of the more entertaining moments of the year. But then, the team rang in 2023 with a blast! Check it out!
radiomilwaukee.org
The food trends we want to see in Milwaukee in 2023
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. While Ann and I are hosts of...
CBS 58
The ultimate game of chance: Bingo makes big comeback to Potawatomi
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bingo made a successful comeback at Potawatomi Casino this week. The bingo hall reopened on Monday for the first time in two years, with games throughout the week. Bingo director, Frank Fischer, said each session has averaged about 400 players. Friday's matinee was one of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events; packages, drinks, and more
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Amelia Jones takes a trip to Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events to sing her heart out and show us some amazing things we can find at this new Karaoke place. To find more information on the New Year's Eve packages that Amped will have this...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shoppers frequent Tenuta’s Delicatessen in Kenosha for New Year’s Eve needs
Gearing up for New Year’s Eve, shoppers from far and wide made their way to Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors, 3203 52nd St., Thursday to browse aisles of beverages, platters, pasta and other assorted celebration needs. Aaron and Rita Lawler, two Kenosha residents, were perusing the deli counter’s various...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 6 wounded in separate crimes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings Saturday, Dec. 31. A 14-year-old boy and five men – all from Milwaukee – sustained non-fatal injuries. 37th and Melvina. Around 3 a.m., a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He arrived at a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home burns where generations lived
A Milwaukee family is grateful no one was hurt after a fire tore through their home near 6th and Arthur Tuesday afternoon. Several generations of people lived in the home over the years.
Milwaukee among most competitive rental markets in U.S.: Report
Milwaukee had one of the most competitive rental housing markets in the U.S. in 2022, according to a new report from RentCafe.com.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
CBS 58
Local food distribution aims to help feed the community during last week of 2022
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A food distribution took place Wednesday, Dec. 28, for those in need of a meal during the last few days of 2022. “Right now, it’s a period of time where kids are out, young people are out, between Christmas and New Year. So, we thought we’ll provide them with a little food just to help them out, get them through this week," Milwaukee 15th District Alderman Russell Stamper said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Betty Brinn celebrates New Year's with 'really fun' kids party
MILWAUKEE - Betty Brinn Children's Museum held a "New Year's Eve at Noon" dance party Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31 for those who had an early bedtime. The kid-friendly event had entertainment from DJ Lukewarm and a full show that included music, lights, lasers and bubbles. Parents who spoke to FOX6...
Wisconsin ranks as 4th worst driving state, Milwaukee leading the way
Wisconsin ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to drivers, according to the insurance review site QuoteWizard.com.
Milwaukee most expensive large city for utilities, report finds
Milwaukee is the most expensive large city for utilities in the U.S. based on the number of households, according to a new report.
