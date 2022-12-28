ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

volleyballmag.com

Washington, ASU, K-State fill jobs as NCAA volleyball coaching carousel spins on

The coaching carousel continues to spin well for top assistants in Division I women’s volleyball as Washington, Arizona State and Kansas State filled their coaching openings in the past week. Washington promoted longtime assistant Leslie Gabriel. Arizona State hired USC assistant JJ Van Niel. And Kansas State hired Washington...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH

