Nassau County D.A. Opens Probe Into Fabulist-Elect George Santos

David Becker/Washington Post/Getty

Fabulist congressman-elect George Santos is under investigation by the Republican district attorney of Nassau County after he was busted lying about almost everything, from his work experience to his dog charity and his Jewish identity, Newsday reported Wednesday. “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.” Santos has admitted to embellishing his resume, but insisted to Fox News that he is “not a fraud.” However, his finances may come under particular scrutiny by investigators; Santos went from earning a reported $55,000 in 2020 to $3.5-$11.5 million the next year via a company he created, according to Mother Jones . New York Attorney General Letitia James said last week her office is also looking into Santos.

Read it at Newsday