ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County D.A. Opens Probe Into Fabulist-Elect George Santos

By Asta Hemenway
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xta3D_0jwyC2EH00
David Becker/Washington Post/Getty

Fabulist congressman-elect George Santos is under investigation by the Republican district attorney of Nassau County after he was busted lying about almost everything, from his work experience to his dog charity and his Jewish identity, Newsday reported Wednesday. “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.” Santos has admitted to embellishing his resume, but insisted to Fox News that he is “not a fraud.” However, his finances may come under particular scrutiny by investigators; Santos went from earning a reported $55,000 in 2020 to $3.5-$11.5 million the next year via a company he created, according to Mother Jones . New York Attorney General Letitia James said last week her office is also looking into Santos.

Read it at Newsday

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume

Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Shoot Teen Suspect After Knife Attack Near NYC Ball Drop

A suspect swung a machete-style blade at two NYPD cops just outside the secure area where revelers were gathered to ring in the new year—and was then shot by one of the cops. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to NBC New York. It unfolded a couple of hours before the midnight ball drop in Times Square, and some revelers waiting to get into the area reportedly ran in panic. The suspect was identified on Sunday as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to the New York Post. The paper said that while Bickford did not have a criminal record, he was on the radar of the FBI in Boston. Authorities are also investigating whether Bickford had penned “jihadist writings online and traveled to New York to target police on New Year’s Eve,” NBC reported. Read it at NBC New York
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Votes for Lee Zeldin outnumbered registered Republicans in most New York City Assembly districts

Assembly Member Emily Gallagher represents a district with a significant Hasidic Jewish population, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gallagher is a Democrat, but she also runs on the Working Families Party line in Assembly District 50, and earned progressive endorsements, from the likes of the Democratic Socialists of America and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her way to an unopposed victory in the Nov. 8 general.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Retired Suffolk Surrogate Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River dies at age 60

Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.
WADING RIVER, NY
Washington Examiner

Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree

A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown

They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Alleged De Niro Burglar Wants to Apologize to Him

The woman charged with burglarizing Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home told the New York Post that she is a big fan of the actor and would love to tell him she’s sorry for creeping in through a basement door. “I love his movies, all of them! My mother, my grandmother, my grandfather, we all used to watch them,” Shanice Aviles said in a jailhouse interview in which she complained she was “set up” by cops but did not deny entering the townhouse. “I didn’t take any of his stuff. I didn’t have any of his stuff on me,” Aviles, 30, said, although cops allege she was caught wearing headphones from his pad and rummaging through Christmas gifts. “I would love to apologize to him,” she added.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
marketplace.org

Next year, 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires pay transparency

In the coming year, about 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires employers to disclose salaries in job postings. Last week, New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, signed a pay transparency law that will take effect in the state in September. Similar laws in California and Washington state take effect on the first of the year and are already on the books in New York City and Colorado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Gal pal rats out LIRR worker who collected OT during their motel rendezvous

A scorned lover snitched on her LIRR worker ex-beau for having a rendezvous with her at a local motel while he was collecting overtime pay, a report said Wednesday. The railroad crane engineer, a 25-year LIRR employee, admitted to just one illicit dalliance in November 2020 — even though the ex-girlfriend claimed the two met multiple times over the course of a year, the MTA Inspector General’s Office said. The engineer, who was not named by the IG’s office, bragged to his future ex that he was on the clock and even showed up once in an LIRR truck accompanied by his...
MEDFORD, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
37K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy