Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces ‘Serious but Curable’ Cancer Diagnosis

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer, but reassured constituents and supporters that despite the serious nature of the disease, it may still be “curable.” “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin wrote. “I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.” He added that he plans to work during his treatment. Raskin has been a leading voice on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and served as impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second trial in 2021.

Read it at CNN