Washington State

Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces 'Serious but Curable' Cancer Diagnosis

By Brett Bachman
 3 days ago
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer, but reassured constituents and supporters that despite the serious nature of the disease, it may still be “curable.” “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin wrote. “I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.” He added that he plans to work during his treatment. Raskin has been a leading voice on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and served as impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second trial in 2021.

Sherry Greenamyer
3d ago

What horrible things to say about any person. People that choose to anonymously say such things should beware of karma!

82 Charlie
3d ago

Been down this road , cure isn't in the cards only a belief it maybe , 6yrs. and still port-ed - could return as another kind of cancer - no pity from me towards this lying moron , even his son hated him .

uptodate
3d ago

Why would this creep feel he had to share this information? It seems to me this is personal and doesn’t need to be shared. He will continue working. Could it be he is playing the Biden sympathy card? How many times has Biden talked about his deceased son Bo? I guess old Jamie wants to see if he can work up some sympathy for himself.

