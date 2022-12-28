ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Power starting to be restored after fire at PECO substation

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

BRYN MAWR (CBS) -- Crews have begun to restore power after a sub-station fire at a PECO yard in Bryn Mawr. Firefighters were called out to the site on Landover Road at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

About 1,300 customers are being affected at its peak, but it's down about 900 outages.

