Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact
CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
9 people injured in shooting at Phoenix business
PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a business in west Phoenix that injured nine people, including an expecting mother whose pregnancy wasn't affected by her injuries, authorities said. Investigators say all nine people who were shot around 4 a.m. on Saturday had suffered injuries that were...
Historical schooner Maggie S Myers back above the water
BOWERS, Del. (AP) — A piece of Delaware — and world — history once again floats. But plenty of hard work lies ahead. The Maggie S Myers, one of the oldest surviving oyster schooners in the world, sank in Bowers. Days later she was raised back above the waves, thanks to the efforts of the schooner’s captain, Frank “Thumper” Eicherly; his stepbrother Brian Howard; and a team of workers that included a crane operator (and crane) and multiple divers.
Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he’s ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. “I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea,...
Controversial Maricopa County constable to resign
PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County constable who is the target of multiple ethics complaints, including a fatal gun fight with a tenant, is resigning. AZFamily.com reports Doug Clark informed the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors via letter that he will step down Saturday due to medical issues. Clark,...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Bangor Daily News. December 28, 2022. Editorial: Mainers gave us many reasons to be hopeful this year. Over the course of the last year, we’ve written a lot about things that have gone wrong. Government failures. Natural disasters. Irresponsible campaign messaging. Policy squabbles between elected officials. Sometimes the many problems of the day can feel overwhelming, even when trying to find productive paths forward.
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
Chandler man who sold thousands of fake masks avoids jail
PHOENIX (AP) — A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.
Noem taps diocese chancellor as new social services leader
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced Friday that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to repace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.
West Virginia Public Service Commission approves surcharge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers that will fund system-wide infrastructure improvements. The order entered Friday approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission's Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West...
Scottsdale police warn of scam using fake parking tickets
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police are warning drivers to beware of an emerging parking ticket scam. AZFamily.com reports that fake parking citations have been showing up on cars around Old Town Scottsdale. Authorities say several people stopped by the Scottsdale Police Department last week to ask about receiving...
Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan,...
Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Thursday. Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously...
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the...
