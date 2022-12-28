Read full article on original website
2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #9: Montecristo Epic Vintage 12 Blue Toro by Altadis U.S.A.
“The Montecristo 1935 Nicaragua certainly has garnered a lot of acclaim, but the Montecristo Epic Vintage 12 deserves to be in the same sentence. The Montecristo Epic Vintage 12 Blue Toro delivers a fantastic smoking experience.”. Wrapper: Ecuadorian Sumatra. Binder: Dominican. Filler: Dominican (including tobacco from 2012), Nicaraguan. Country of...
Cigar News: Aganorsa Leaf Supreme Leaf Rounded Toro Coming in February
Aganorsa Leaf has announced the sixth size of the Aganorsa Leaf Supreme Leaf will be a 6 x 52 Rounded Toro. It marks the first time a rounded format has been released nationally in the Supreme Leaf line as all previous national releases of the Supreme Leaf have been box-pressed. This will also be the first Supreme Leaf release in a year. The company says retailers can begin placing orders in January with the cigars shipping the following month.
