Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine animals want your Christmas tree

MAINE, USA — Before you take off your tinsel and ornaments and bring your tree to the backyard, there are other sustainable ways to get rid of your Christmas tree that can provide a major benefit to animals in need. "If you take the time to compost it, or...
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events

Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Our December thaw is now a January thaw

Rain will come to an end across most areas early Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above normal to start the new year. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains

An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
DOVER, NH
WGME

Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
MAINE STATE
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Definitive List Of New Years Eve Events In Maine

Even though the pandemic has changed a lot about how we live our lives, it still seems like New Years Eve is the ultimate party night. It is the one night of the year where people who would not normally stay up till midnight, do. If you have decided this...
MAINE STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Maine (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow marigold in Maine, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Our January thaw will start a little early this winter

Look for generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
OXFORD, ME
92 Moose

How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?

I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
MAINE STATE
NBC News

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
mainepublic.org

Maine state parks assessing damage from storm

The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
MAINE STATE
