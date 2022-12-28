Read full article on original website
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
Maine animals want your Christmas tree
MAINE, USA — Before you take off your tinsel and ornaments and bring your tree to the backyard, there are other sustainable ways to get rid of your Christmas tree that can provide a major benefit to animals in need. "If you take the time to compost it, or...
WCVB
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's remote Golden Road
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: our trip to Maine's remote "Golden Road."
Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events
Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
WMTW
Our December thaw is now a January thaw
Rain will come to an end across most areas early Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above normal to start the new year. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains
An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
WGME
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
The Definitive List Of New Years Eve Events In Maine
Even though the pandemic has changed a lot about how we live our lives, it still seems like New Years Eve is the ultimate party night. It is the one night of the year where people who would not normally stay up till midnight, do. If you have decided this...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Maine (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Maine, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
WMTW
Our January thaw will start a little early this winter
Look for generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
Here Are 13 Celebrities Who Were Spotted in New Hampshire and Maine in 2022
Let's face it, Mainers and New Hampshirites have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best seafood you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
Storms expected to become more frequent, damaging as sea levels rise
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. Last week, post-gingerbread cookie making and pre-nap,...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?
I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm
During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
mainepublic.org
Maine state parks assessing damage from storm
The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
