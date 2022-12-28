Tennessee Titans Provide Update On Star Running Back Derrick Henry's Week 17 Status

It's a bad week to be a fantasy football manager, especially if you needed Derrick Henry to carry championship weight.

Henry has been listed as doubtful heading into the Tennesse Titans' Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eight Titans players have been ruled out and three remain doubtful, including Henry with a hip injury.

The Titans had 11 players missing from their practice walk-through on Monday. Henry and three other players returned to play in a limited capacity on Tuesday. When asked if he would play on Thursday, Henry said , "Whatever I have to do, whatever the coach needs me to do, I'm ready to do."

Especially if that means sitting out.

Regardless of the Week 17 outcome, the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title on Jan. 8. That certainly makes the decision easier for Titans coach Mike Vrabel to rest Henry.

Henry has handled an NFL-high 319 carries this season. He's run for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Henry plays in rarified air. In the past two seasons, he's had at least eight games with more than 100 rushing yards, alongside only Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb. In his career, Henry's posted 100 or more rushing yards in 33 games.

The Titans will hope that, by giving him an extra week of rest, Henry can get back to carrying the offense in their do-or-die regular-season finale.