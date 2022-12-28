ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

WMTW

5-car crash in Richmond leaves 4 injured

RICHMOND, Maine — Four people were injured in two crashes involving five cars in Richmond last night. A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 happened when a car sideswiped the trailer of a commercial vehicle, then crashed off the road. The driver was charged with operating under the influence. Drivers...
RICHMOND, ME
wabi.tv

Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

Lincoln County 3-year-old's Christmas Day death ruled homicide

EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police have ruled the death of a child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day as a homicide. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Investigation into death of Lincoln County toddler. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Boston

Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide

Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Edgecomb Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide

The Maine State Police have determined homicide as the cause of death of the Edgecomb 3-year-old who died Christmas Day. In a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon Dec. 28, Maine State Police identified the child as Makinzlee Handrahan. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the...
EDGECOMB, ME
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
RICHMOND, ME
WPFO

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
OXFORD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire

ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing Buxton woman

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
BUXTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine State Police Say a 3-year-old Child Died on Christmas

Maine State Police are investigating after a child died in the town of Edgecomb. The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 7:30 Christmas morning about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says rescue workers and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Route 1. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where the child was pronounced dead.
EDGECOMB, ME
wabi.tv

South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
Z107.3

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
