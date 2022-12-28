ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
northeastohioparent.com

New Year’s Eve Events in Northeast Ohio

Whether you’re leaving the kids at home with a babysitter for a night out, or spending a family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” together, there are many great options for fun during the last days of 2022. Find ideas for welcoming in the new year!. For Families. NYE...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

North Benton family regrouping after Christmas Eve fire

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas Eve is a time of celebration, reflection, and foresight to what’s ahead, but a North Benton family didn’t have any of those. It lost everything in a fire. Jeff Helsel and his family talked with WKBN 27 First News outside the...
NORTH BENTON, OH
WYTV.com

Owners of new Boardman restaurant aim to please kids and adults

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly opened restaurant was packed for lunch on Thursday. It’s called Garden Kettle and it sits right off Market Street in Boardman. The restaurant has been open for two weeks now. Garden Kettle serves wraps, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. The owners, Joe...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Valley residents enjoying sun, warm temperatures

(WKBN) — The sun made an appearance Friday, and there was no shortage of those who took advantage of it. With temperatures in the 60s in some areas, some walkers First News caught up with said it felt like spring — especially after the frigid temperatures the Valley experienced last week.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown sports bar gearing up for day of celebrations

Sports bars around the valley are getting ready to host game day and New Year's celebrations as Ohio State battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Jeff Richards, owner of JR'z Pub in Austintown, tells 21 News they are prepared for the sizable amount of customers tonight.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Toy and home donations happily accepted at Salvation Army

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Now that Christmas is over, you may be wondering what to do with old toys and other items you no longer need. The Salvation Army says they welcome donations of all sorts. Everything that’s donated is given out for free to others in need.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

A look at the top local stories of 2022

(WKBN) – The year 2022 was when Youngstown State University’s president and Mahoning County’s prosecutor retired. When Voltage Valley went to work and a local congressman campaigned and lost. It was the year Lowellville mourned twice, when ambulances were in short supply and when the Valley dominated in state football. Here’s a look at the year that was.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Phantom Fireworks approved for sports betting provisional license

(WKBN) — Starting Sunday, sports betting will become a reality in the Buckeye State. In July, we reported that the owner of Phantom Fireworks applied for a license to operate a sports betting facility. We now know that the company was issued its provisional license. According to Phantom Fireworks...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

New auto store opening in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a look at the newest Cheddar Auto in the Valley. It’s located off of Market Street in Boardman. Cheddar Auto hopes to be open by mid-January of 2023.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Hubbard mayor warns of postal delay for billing

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle warned residents that there will be a delay in the delivery of the city’s utility bills. He said a postal mail sort used by the city was “unknowingly closed” and they couldn’t reach them for a confirmed delivery, Kyle wrote in a Facebook post.
HUBBARD, OH

