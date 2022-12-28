Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
WFMJ.com
Looking to go out on New Year's Eve? Here's some events in the Valley
New Year's Eve is fast approaching, and if you're looking for something special to do to ring in the new year, 21 News has compiled a list of some events going on in the Valley. The events can be found below:. - Double Bogey's New Year's Eve Party: (7401, Market...
WYTV.com
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
New Year’s Eve tradition to be brought back to life in Warren
Twenty years ago, the Rotary Club of Warren stopped its New Year's Eve party called Opening Night. Saturday night, though, it returns.
northeastohioparent.com
New Year’s Eve Events in Northeast Ohio
Whether you’re leaving the kids at home with a babysitter for a night out, or spending a family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” together, there are many great options for fun during the last days of 2022. Find ideas for welcoming in the new year!. For Families. NYE...
WYTV.com
North Benton family regrouping after Christmas Eve fire
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas Eve is a time of celebration, reflection, and foresight to what’s ahead, but a North Benton family didn’t have any of those. It lost everything in a fire. Jeff Helsel and his family talked with WKBN 27 First News outside the...
WYTV.com
Owners of new Boardman restaurant aim to please kids and adults
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly opened restaurant was packed for lunch on Thursday. It’s called Garden Kettle and it sits right off Market Street in Boardman. The restaurant has been open for two weeks now. Garden Kettle serves wraps, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. The owners, Joe...
WYTV.com
Valley residents enjoying sun, warm temperatures
(WKBN) — The sun made an appearance Friday, and there was no shortage of those who took advantage of it. With temperatures in the 60s in some areas, some walkers First News caught up with said it felt like spring — especially after the frigid temperatures the Valley experienced last week.
WFMJ.com
Austintown sports bar gearing up for day of celebrations
Sports bars around the valley are getting ready to host game day and New Year's celebrations as Ohio State battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Jeff Richards, owner of JR'z Pub in Austintown, tells 21 News they are prepared for the sizable amount of customers tonight.
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
WYTV.com
Toy and home donations happily accepted at Salvation Army
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Now that Christmas is over, you may be wondering what to do with old toys and other items you no longer need. The Salvation Army says they welcome donations of all sorts. Everything that’s donated is given out for free to others in need.
WYTV.com
A look at the top local stories of 2022
(WKBN) – The year 2022 was when Youngstown State University’s president and Mahoning County’s prosecutor retired. When Voltage Valley went to work and a local congressman campaigned and lost. It was the year Lowellville mourned twice, when ambulances were in short supply and when the Valley dominated in state football. Here’s a look at the year that was.
WYTV.com
Phantom Fireworks approved for sports betting provisional license
(WKBN) — Starting Sunday, sports betting will become a reality in the Buckeye State. In July, we reported that the owner of Phantom Fireworks applied for a license to operate a sports betting facility. We now know that the company was issued its provisional license. According to Phantom Fireworks...
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups asks for donations
The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups organization is asking for donations to their pantry. The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups is a group that is focused on the care and rescue different kinds of dogs.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
WYTV.com
New auto store opening in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a look at the newest Cheddar Auto in the Valley. It’s located off of Market Street in Boardman. Cheddar Auto hopes to be open by mid-January of 2023.
Lawrence County family escapes fire on New Year’s Eve
A family of five escaped a Lawrence County house fire on New Year’s Eve. Three adults and two children were able to get out of the home at 311 E. Wallace Ave., in New Castle when flames broke out around 7:15 p.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said...
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
Local church marks Pope Benedict’s passing with black bunting
The Diocese of Youngstown is among many communities around the world honoring the life of Pope Benedict.
Local boutiques reflect on 2022 holiday shopping season
As the holidays come to an end, local businesses start to do their inventory for the end of the year. With costs going up everywhere, what did this mean for local businesses?
WYTV.com
Hubbard mayor warns of postal delay for billing
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle warned residents that there will be a delay in the delivery of the city’s utility bills. He said a postal mail sort used by the city was “unknowingly closed” and they couldn’t reach them for a confirmed delivery, Kyle wrote in a Facebook post.
