Sophie Turner Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photos in Her 2022 Recap: "What a Year Friends"
2022 will always be a special year for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and on Dec. 30, Turner reminded her fans why. The "Do Revenge" actor shared a series of candid shots from the past year on Instagram, including several taken before the arrival of the couple's second daughter. The...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Daughter Halo Marie With Alyssa Scott, His 12th Child
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are celebrating the birth of their baby girl. Scott announced the news on Dec. 29 with an emotional Instagram video documenting her birth. The clip, soundtracked by "Angels We Have Heard on High," features clips of remembrances for Scott and Cannon's son Zen, who died in December 2021 of brain cancer. The video notably includes shots of the parents with their newborn in the hospital room, and ends with the baby's name, Halo Marie Cannon, and her date of birth, Dec. 14.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Opens Up About Becoming a Mom Through Surrogacy
Singer and TV host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is mother to a beautiful 3.5-month-old boy, and she's savoring every minute of it (including running out of camera storage on her phone). Many new parents love to gush over their newborn, but for Bailon-Houghton, her joy stems from years of equal parts heartache and hope. "It took me six years to have my son," she shared in a Jan. 3 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Diddy's Newborn Makes Him a Proud Father of 7 — Meet His Children
Sean "Diddy" Combs is recognized as one of the most influential hip-hop and rap artists to emerge from the 1990s and 2000s. Rapper, actor, and record producer are just some of his titles, however. Outside of his career accomplishments, Diddy is also a proud father to seven children. The "I'll...
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Watch North West Sing a Duet With Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party
North West had a very merry Christmas, partially thanks to singer Sia. North shared lots of videos on TikTok from the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, including clips of her, her mom Kim Kardashian, and her sister Chicago getting ready for the event. But in one clip, North, 9, sings at the star-studded bash alongside Sia! The pair turn Sia's song "Snowman" into a duet. Sia is standing in a clear box, and North snuggles up to her side to sing along with her.
Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit on Christmas Eve
Kylie Jenner rang in Christmas Eve at her family's annual holiday party clad in custom Mugler from head to toe. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, received custom looks from current house creative director Casey Cadwallader, which were a play on couture pieces from the brand's 1999 archives. It makes sense Jenner tapped Cadwallader for the occasion after attending the Thierry Mugler exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum, where she looked back at the designer's most iconic creations.
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Sia Surprise Fans With "Stars Are Blind" Performance
Is it too early to declare 2023 the year of Paris Hilton? "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was already sending 2022 out in style thanks to Miley Cyrus's duets with her godmother, Dolly Parton, and Fletcher, but the "Wrecking Ball" singer took things to a whole new level when Sia and Hilton joined her on stage to sing Hilton's '00s classic, "Stars Are Blind." Cyrus and Sia kicked off the performance on their own before Hilton showed up just in time to sing the final chorus.
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single "Flowers" During Her New Year's Eve Special
Miley Cyrus fans have something special to look forward to this January: a new single. During "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which aired on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 31, Cyrus teased her latest song, "Flowers," which she revealed will be released on Jan. 13. The "Wrecking Ball" singer then went on to tease the song in two separate Instagram posts.
Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher 6 Years After Her Death: "Life Can Be Magical and Griefy"
Billie Lourd shared an emotional remembrance of her mom, Carrie Fisher, on Dec. 27, the sixth anniversary of the legendary actor's death. In an Instagram post, Lourd posted a photo of herself as a child with her mom. "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)," she wrote. "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life."
Kim Kardashian Says More Kids Could Be in Her Future: "Never Say Never"
Kim Kardashian may be a divorced, single mom of four, but it looks like she isn't closing the door on having more children or remarrying. "I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation . . . and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be," Kardashian said in a recent "Goop Podcast" interview with Gwyneth Paltrow.
Ciara's Plunging Latex Gown Comes With a Waist-High Leg Slit
Ciara made her New Year's Eve fashion statement a little early this year. On Dec. 27, the singer and mother of three shared a video where she strutted through Disneyland in a silver plunge-neck dress with a dramatic leg slit. "Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy! We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand," she captioned the Instagram post, teasing her upcoming gig as the cohost of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland.
The Sweet Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Hummingbird Christmas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were birds of a feather this holiday season — hummingbirds, to be exact. In an On the JLo newsletter from Dec. 26, Lopez shared how the two shared their first Christmas together as a married couple, as well as the avian symbolism that inspired their decor. "I like to create a theme for every holiday. . . . To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez explained. "They're very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."
Prince Harry Calls the Royal Family's Silence "Betrayal" in "60 Minutes" Interview Teaser
Prince Harry is not holding back about all he's been through as a royal in the leadup to the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, "Spare." Following the explosive debut of his Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan," the Prince is set to sit down with Anderson Cooper on CBS's "60 Minutes" on Jan. 8 to discuss some of the many revelations he'll unpack in his book coming out on Jan. 10. The book promises to dive into topics such as Harry's experience coping with the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, the challenges of growing up in the public eye as a royal, and — more recently — the royal institution and the British press's treatment of him and his wife, Meghan Markle, that led them to step down as working royals.
J Lo Wears a Bow-Print Minidress With 6-Inch Platforms on Christmas
Jennifer Lopez chose Gucci for Christmas 2022, as detailed in her latest On the JLo newsletter, which was sent out to subscribers on Monday, Dec. 26. The 53-year-old star wore a turquoise bow-print cocktail dress from the fashion house for the actual holiday, but she rang in the season days before on Dec. 17 with a Hollywood star-studded party that she hosted with husband Ben Affleck.
