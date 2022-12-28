The Fantasy Football World is Furious with Mike Vrabel this Wednesday

It sounds like the Tennessee Titans are going to take the field without star running back Derrick Henry when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

On the surface, the decision makes sense. Henry, who the team listed as doubtful Wednesday, apparently injured his hip during last week's loss to the Houston Texans.

And while the Titans are currently tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South, the team's Week 17 matchup will have no bearing on their playoff chances. The Titans' only path to the postseason is by winning their division, and their matchup against the Jaguars to end the regular season will decide the champion, regardless of what happens this week.

That said, a lot of people are upset with Titans coach Mike Vrabel for not putting Henry on the field.

This week represents the championship for most fantasy football leagues, meaning any manager who made it to his or her league final and has Henry on the roster will be without the services of the star running back.

"Mike Vrabel cares not for your fantasy football team," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted.

Fantasy managers are up in arms about the decision.

Many surely wish Vrabel had taken the approach of Jaguars' coach Doug Pederson, who said Wednesday that he would not rest his team's starters against the Houston Texans.

Henry leads the NFL in rushing attempts this season with 319 and ranks second in both rushing yards (1,423) and touchdowns (13). He always operates as the centerpiece of the Titan offense but will be relied upon even more with Malik Willis expected to start in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill behind center for the majority of this season.

Sadly, fantasy football players won't be able to take advantage of his massive workload when it matters most.