Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
FOX43.com
Recycling options of Christmas trees across central Pa.
The family Christmas tree can have a variety of uses for those in central Pa. One farm in Adams County is even accepting donated trees as a snack for their goats!
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with murder of 4 University of Idaho students
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four students at the University of Idaho. According to Monroe County officials, the suspect is Bryan Kohberger, of Albrightsville. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger, according to a statement saying...
Comments / 0