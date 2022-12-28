Bakery chain Greggs has revealed its sales surged by nearly a quarter over 2022 as it added around 150 shops to its retail empire.The low-cost food chain said total sales rose 23% over the year to hit £1.51 billion, up from £1.23 billion the previous year.Year-on-year sales in the last three months of the year grew by 18% across its own-managed shops, which Greggs said was caused by a boost in visitors over Christmas despite battling bad weather and rail strikes.The increase also reflects the Omicron coronavirus variant dampening sales over the same period in 2021.We enter 2023 in a...

