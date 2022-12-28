ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juuse Saros' stats improve, but Nashville Predators still in a dreadful December

By Paul Skrbina, Nashville Tennessean
Juuse Saros was sick. And tired.

That's how the Nashville Predators goalie spent his three-day Christmas break, "probably" thanks to "something I ate," he said.

The not-so-happy holidays allowed the resting Saros to reacquaint himself with a few of the swashbuckling-themed "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies.

"They're always good," Saros said of the series of motion pictures.

Saros the movie critic also double as Saros the self-critic.

The 27-year-old is well aware of the old plot of his slow starts which, each season, eventually seem to turn into conversations about his excellence.

This season is no exception for Saros, who made his first All-Star appearance last season, despite — you guessed it — a slow start.

Saros began the season 3-6-1 with a .892 save percentage and a 3.47 goals against average. Four times during that span he allowed at least four goals. In 16 games since, Saros is 8-4-4 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.45 goals against average.

Going into Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saros finds himself third in the league in goals saved above expected at 16.07, according to evolving-hockey.com . He also pulled himself to seventh in the league in high-danger save percentage at 87.9, per naturalstattrick.com .

"I don't know why" Saros said of his slow starts. "Sometimes it goes like that. Whenever you're having a tough time you try to find your game. That's part of hockey. It's one of those things."

While Saros has seemingly found his game, the same can't be said for most of his teammates when it comes to finding the back of the net.

Along with their 2.48 goal per gamer, the 82 goals by the Predators (14-14-5) were third-fewest in the league after Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Their power play was fourth-worst at 15.8%.

"There hasn't been a ton of run support," Predators coach John Hynes said. "We're really working on that ... looking at ways we're coming out of our own end and ways we can create more off the rush where we can push the pace more."

Hynes said he's seen improvement in those departments during the last few weeks, which included a six-game losing streak .

As for those slow starts, Saros isn't the only one who hasn't solved the puzzle. His coach hasn't either.

"I measure my game by how I feel," Saros said. "Sometimes it doesn't reflect in the stats. Some days you're letting in three goals and there's nothing you can do about it. Some days you let in one and you're like, 'Oh, I should have done this.' "

"That's a good question," Hynes said. "He does get better as the season goes on. ... I don't necessarily have an answer as to why. The good thing is you want to be playing your best hockey as (the season) continues to go on. He finds his footing and he's really good."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Juuse Saros' stats improve, but Nashville Predators still in a dreadful December

