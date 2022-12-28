ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Republican Nassau County district attorney launches George Santos investigation

By Juliegrace Brufke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsnPW_0jwy9nvr00

R epublican Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly is launching an investigation into embattled Rep.-elect George Santos in the wake of the New York Republican's admission that he fabricated large parts of his resume and background.

The news, reported by Newsday , comes in the wake of members on both sides of the aisle raising concerns about Santos’s misleading claims about his education, work history, religion, and address.

GEORGE SANTOS ADMITS TO LYING ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL BUT MAINTAINS HE’LL TAKE OFFICE

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” Donnelly told the publication. “No one is above the law, and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

And DA spokesman Brendan Brosh told Newsday that “we are looking into the matter.”

Santos began to come under fire after a New York Times report indicated there was no record of him graduating from Bauch College or working at Goldman Sachs or Citibank. Additional reports then emerged dispelling his claim that his Jewish grandparents escaped the Holocaust and that he was a “proud American Jew.”

Santos later attempted to defend himself, acknowledging that he lied but arguing that he did consulting with major investment firms and referred to himself as “Jew-ish.”

He also told Fox News that while he misrepresented himself, he "is not a criminal."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota (R-NY) released a statement on Tuesday calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation or law enforcement to get involved “if necessary." Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) also condemned Santos’s actions, stopping short of calls for an investigation. And Rep.-elect Mike Lawler (R-NY) released a statement on Wednesday asserting that Santos "owes the people in his district the complete and total truth," adding that he "should fully cooperate" with the "multiple federal, state, and local investigations seemingly underway."

New York Attorney General Letitia James 's (D) office also recently stated it would look into the matter.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

George Santos Hid Marriage to Woman, Says He'll Explain Alleged Lies

Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York divorced a woman in 2019, days before the start of his failed 2020 campaign. As noted in a new report by The Daily Beast, Santos didn’t disclose his marriage to a woman throughout his campaign while he positioned himself as a proud gay Republican.
NEW YORK STATE
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
The List

The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
267K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy