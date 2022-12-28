Republican Nassau County district attorney launches George Santos investigation

R epublican Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly is launching an investigation into embattled Rep.-elect George Santos in the wake of the New York Republican's admission that he fabricated large parts of his resume and background.

The news, reported by Newsday , comes in the wake of members on both sides of the aisle raising concerns about Santos’s misleading claims about his education, work history, religion, and address.

GEORGE SANTOS ADMITS TO LYING ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL BUT MAINTAINS HE’LL TAKE OFFICE

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” Donnelly told the publication. “No one is above the law, and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

And DA spokesman Brendan Brosh told Newsday that “we are looking into the matter.”

Santos began to come under fire after a New York Times report indicated there was no record of him graduating from Bauch College or working at Goldman Sachs or Citibank. Additional reports then emerged dispelling his claim that his Jewish grandparents escaped the Holocaust and that he was a “proud American Jew.”

Santos later attempted to defend himself, acknowledging that he lied but arguing that he did consulting with major investment firms and referred to himself as “Jew-ish.”

He also told Fox News that while he misrepresented himself, he "is not a criminal."

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota (R-NY) released a statement on Tuesday calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation or law enforcement to get involved “if necessary." Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) also condemned Santos’s actions, stopping short of calls for an investigation. And Rep.-elect Mike Lawler (R-NY) released a statement on Wednesday asserting that Santos "owes the people in his district the complete and total truth," adding that he "should fully cooperate" with the "multiple federal, state, and local investigations seemingly underway."

New York Attorney General Letitia James 's (D) office also recently stated it would look into the matter.