Fort Worth, TX

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Dating App Slander, And Other San Antonio Stories

Gossip, rumors, and behind-the-scenes drama are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the December storytelling event. Worth Repeating returns on February 14th with Rescued: stories being rescued by a pet, person, or anything else. Join us for the show, or submit your own story at tpr.org/wr.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's top 10 stories of 2022 feature a Texas legend and famous fried chicken

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year. We've covered food and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on San Antonio at large. This year, San Antonians had fun; they gravitated toward novelty (alpacas, bowling, and a cave house) while keeping pace with the more serious world around them (strong local economies and urban expansion). Here are the 10 most-read San Antonio stories of 2022.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022

Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
FORT WORTH, TX

