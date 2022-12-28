Read full article on original website
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Lake Worth Celebrates the 95th Birthday of 'One of the First to Test the Chinook Helicopter' & POW Veteran with a ParadeZack LoveLake Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
tpr.org
Dating App Slander, And Other San Antonio Stories
Gossip, rumors, and behind-the-scenes drama are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the December storytelling event. Worth Repeating returns on February 14th with Rescued: stories being rescued by a pet, person, or anything else. Join us for the show, or submit your own story at tpr.org/wr.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
San Antonio's top 10 stories of 2022 feature a Texas legend and famous fried chicken
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year. We've covered food and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on San Antonio at large. This year, San Antonians had fun; they gravitated toward novelty (alpacas, bowling, and a cave house) while keeping pace with the more serious world around them (strong local economies and urban expansion). Here are the 10 most-read San Antonio stories of 2022.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove...
'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022
Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
flicksandfood.com
Dance all Night to Fabulous Oldies Tunes to Ring in the New Year
Dance all Night at This 90’s NYE Party at The Rustic San Antonio. Kick off the New Year & dance all night at The Rustic with 90’s tunes from DJ Menyo. Plus come enjoy some oldies to ring in the New Year! And there will be a midnight toast to welcome 2023.
Could Houston Ever Get the Oilers Name & Logo Back?
Could Houston Ever Get The Oilers Logo, Colors & Uniform Back from the Titans Franchise?
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
San Antonio's Paramour rooftop bar building sold to Dallas businessman
The details of the sale were not disclosed.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
ROUNDUP: 10 local eateries featured in New Braunfels in 2022
Becky Wiggins (fourth from right) and Scott Rouhselang (sixth from left) work with their staff at McAdoo's. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2022 comes to a close, here's a look at some of the restaurants Community Impact featured in the New Braunfels area that might lead to a new favorite local eatery.
Father drives 1300 miles home after Southwest flight is canceled
SAN ANTONIO — Adam Dambrink had planned to get home on a late red-eye fight leaving Wednesday night. As thousand of flights became canceled on Monday, his flight had remained available. The father of four, who was visiting family in Wisconsin with his kids, went to sleep Monday night thinking everything would be fine.
Exy was found at a gas station over 11 months ago | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. It's a new year and we have a new pet to...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Inside a food truck serving authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — For those who crave authentic eats from Chicago, one San Antonio food truck is bringing it to you. It's called MaryMoneé and we visited them for Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. You'll normally find them parked at 12995 Potranco Road on the far west side.
KSAT 12
Watch demolition of iconic Regal Fiesta movie theater sign ahead of apartment complex development
SAN ANTONIO – Koontz Corporation is transforming the iconic Regal Fiesta movie theatre and Fiesta Trail shopping mall into an apartment complex. Located at 12631 Vance Jacks Road, demolition of the theatre was completed Wednesday, enabling the construction of the Savory Apartments complex to begin. According to a release,...
