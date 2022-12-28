Kliff Kingsbury Has Shocking Admission On J.J. Watt's Retirement Announcement

J.J. Watt shocked the entire NFL world yesterday when the pass rusher announced he'd be retiring at the conclusion of this season.

According to a new report this afternoon, he apparently surprised his own team, too.

Speaking with the media this Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that he - as well as the rest of the team - had "no idea" Watt would announce his retirement when he did.

While it's certainly unusual that Watt didn't tell Kingbury or the Cardinals about his planned announcement, it shouldn't have any ill-effects on the Arizona franchise in the future.

Watt is set to be a free agent after this season concludes. Whether he decides to go through with his retirement or not, it's likely that this year will be the last we see Watt in a Cardinals uniform.

Should this be Watt's final go around in the NFL, he'll end his career as one of the most dominant pass rushers in league history. He led the NFL in sacks twice (2012 & 2015) and was named Defensive Player of the Year three times, tying a league record.

Kingsbury's Cardinals will be on the road against the Falcons in Week 17 before traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in their regular season finale and Watt's final game.