ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker

Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
WSOC Charlotte

US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
KTVZ

How the slowing housing market looks in the 5 most populated US and Canadian metros

How the slowing housing market looks in the 5 most populated US and Canadian metros. Aerial of a suburban neighborhood. North American markets have been rocked by several economic swings in recent years, not least of which include fluctuating housing market. In the wake of record-breaking home sale prices, an emerging housing correction now threatens to knock tens of thousands from home values across the U.S. and Canada.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

10-year U.S. Treasury yield rises slightly as investors gauge 2023 Fed policy

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Wednesday as investors fretted over economic growth and monetary policy direction for 2023. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 1 basis point at 3.875%. The yield on the. note dipped by 1 basis point and was last trading at around...
Carscoops

Tesla Stock Has Plummeted Nearly 70% This Year Marking Its Biggest Ever Annual Drop

Tesla stock continues to be battered and 2022 will end as its worst on record. Shares in the world’s largest electric car manufacturer have been in freefall since Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October but also steadily declined in the first 10 months of the year. Yahoo Finance reports that as of December 28, Tesla’s stock price was down 41 per cent in the last month, 60 per cent in the last three months, 55 per cent in the last six months, and 70 per cent this year. Tesla stock reached as low as $109.10 on December 28 but rebounded to $122.87 on December 30 at the time of publishing. Overall, the electric carmaker has lost over $700 billion in market valuation.
CoinDesk

Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System

The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
WHEC TV-10

Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 2022

Wall Street has wrapped up its worst year since 2008 with the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P all finishing down for 2022. NBC News’ Brian Cheung puts the markets in perspective and predicts what to expect in the new year. Dec. 30, 2022.
Axios

Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount

Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise slightly on final day of 2022, 10-year yield ends year below 4%

Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. As the calendar year draws to a close, uncertainty...
TechCrunch

What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder

Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy