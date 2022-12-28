Read full article on original website
CNBC
Will refinancing corporate debt lead to pain for the U.S. economy?
When the clock strikes midnight in two days, the clock will also start ticking on corporate America's need to refinance trillions of dollars in debt. CNBC's Steve Liesman joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
msn.com
125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker
Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Bankers are expecting a terrible bonus season. A survey says 72% will consider quitting if theirs gets cut.
Amid worsening economic conditions and a slowdown in M&A and IPO activity on Wall Street, banker bonuses are expected to drop as much as 45%.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
KTVZ
How the slowing housing market looks in the 5 most populated US and Canadian metros
How the slowing housing market looks in the 5 most populated US and Canadian metros. Aerial of a suburban neighborhood. North American markets have been rocked by several economic swings in recent years, not least of which include fluctuating housing market. In the wake of record-breaking home sale prices, an emerging housing correction now threatens to knock tens of thousands from home values across the U.S. and Canada.
CNBC
Amazon lost half its value this year as tech stocks got crushed and recession fears grew
Amazon shares are about to wrap up their worst year since 2000 and second worst on record. The stock has plunged 51% this year, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in market cap. Among the most valuable tech companies, Amazon still performed better than Meta and Tesla. related investing...
CNBC
10-year U.S. Treasury yield rises slightly as investors gauge 2023 Fed policy
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Wednesday as investors fretted over economic growth and monetary policy direction for 2023. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 1 basis point at 3.875%. The yield on the. note dipped by 1 basis point and was last trading at around...
Carscoops
Tesla Stock Has Plummeted Nearly 70% This Year Marking Its Biggest Ever Annual Drop
Tesla stock continues to be battered and 2022 will end as its worst on record. Shares in the world’s largest electric car manufacturer have been in freefall since Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October but also steadily declined in the first 10 months of the year. Yahoo Finance reports that as of December 28, Tesla’s stock price was down 41 per cent in the last month, 60 per cent in the last three months, 55 per cent in the last six months, and 70 per cent this year. Tesla stock reached as low as $109.10 on December 28 but rebounded to $122.87 on December 30 at the time of publishing. Overall, the electric carmaker has lost over $700 billion in market valuation.
CoinDesk
Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System
The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
WHEC TV-10
Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%.
Apple's value plunged nearly $1 trillion in 2022. Here's what that says about the economy
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Apple marked a grim milestone this week, falling about $1 trillion below a peak reached in 2022. The company's shares rallied in recent days, but the massive loss in value reflects difficult economic times for companies across the tech industry and beyond. The...
Business Insider
Tesla stock to close out worst year ever with a 65% loss in 2022, wiping out more than $700 billion in market cap
Tesla stock is on pace for its worst year on record as trading in 2022 comes to a close. Shares have lost about 65% from the start of the year. CEO Elon Musk has faced pressure from investors over his preoccupation with Twitter. Shares sank about 65% from the start...
U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 2022
Wall Street has wrapped up its worst year since 2008 with the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P all finishing down for 2022. NBC News’ Brian Cheung puts the markets in perspective and predicts what to expect in the new year. Dec. 30, 2022.
Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount
Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
CNBC
Treasury yields rise slightly on final day of 2022, 10-year yield ends year below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. As the calendar year draws to a close, uncertainty...
TechCrunch
What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder
Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
Domestic demand drives growth in Russian factory activity in Dec -PMI
MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Domestic demand more than made up for falling export sales to drive growth in Russian manufacturing in December, a survey showed on Thursday, leading to the fastest monthly rise in job creation in the sector in over 21 years.
