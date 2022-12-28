Tesla stock continues to be battered and 2022 will end as its worst on record. Shares in the world’s largest electric car manufacturer have been in freefall since Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October but also steadily declined in the first 10 months of the year. Yahoo Finance reports that as of December 28, Tesla’s stock price was down 41 per cent in the last month, 60 per cent in the last three months, 55 per cent in the last six months, and 70 per cent this year. Tesla stock reached as low as $109.10 on December 28 but rebounded to $122.87 on December 30 at the time of publishing. Overall, the electric carmaker has lost over $700 billion in market valuation.

