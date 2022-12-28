ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

diligaf
3d ago

Oh great another law you can’t get people to put fire smoke detectors in but now that there’s a law whoppidie doo !!!!

KLFY News 10

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
WAFB

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
KLFY News 10

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
WAFB.com

Hazardous materials, think before you toss

Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 4 hours ago.
