Read full article on original website
diligaf
3d ago
Oh great another law you can’t get people to put fire smoke detectors in but now that there’s a law whoppidie doo !!!!
Reply
2
Related
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 29, 2022, that deputies are investigating a house fire in Winnsboro that resulted in two deaths. The Winnsboro Fire Department was dispatched...
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Ronald Greene investigation, DCFS scandal and abortion ban among the biggest stories in 2022
This year had its share of big stories in Louisiana with the investigation into the 2019 State Police custody death of Ronald Greene ranked as our top story of 2022. Federal prosecutors refused to pursue charges against the officers involved, but five officers are facing state charges. Greene’s mother Mona Hardin felt some relief.
WAFB.com
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. Businesses struggle through plummeting economy, Velvet...
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are requesting help from the public in identifying the subjects and vehicle in the featured images of this article.
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
Louisiana State Employees and Retirees May Be Forced to Find a New Pharmacy Starting January 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A new pharmaceutical contract being pushed by the Edwards administration may force state employees and retirees to find a new pharmacy, starting Monday. The contract, which takes effect on January 1, will go forward after a legal challenge from independent pharmacists, who say the...
KTBS
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
WAFB.com
Hazardous materials, think before you toss
Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Comments / 1